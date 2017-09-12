Funeral Wednesday for Houston officer who died in flooding

HOUSTON (AP) — Services will be held this week for a Houston police officer who drowned last month after being trapped in Hurricane Harvey-related flooding while driving to work.

A funeral was scheduled Wednesday morning for 60-year-old Sgt. Steve Perez. Police say Perez became trapped in his patrol car in a flooded highway underpass while heading to work before dawn on Aug. 27.

A Houston police statement says the funeral will be at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart . A private burial service will follow at the Houston National Cemetery.