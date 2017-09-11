Child missing after Lubbock boating crash

Associated Press Published:
Boating crash in Lubbock. (KLBK)
Boating crash in Lubbock. (KLBK)

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Officials say a child was missing after a boating accident at a lake located near Lubbock that left at least nine people injured.

Texas Game Warden Capt. Aryn Corley said Sunday evening that authorities were searching for a child that was unaccounted for after two vessels collided on Buffalo Springs Lake.

Corley said an age hadn’t been confirmed for the child, or whether the child was wearing a life jacket.

He says they don’t believe alcohol to have been a factor in the collision, but were still investigating.

Corley said that at least nine people were transported to Lubbock hospitals to assess their injuries.

He said multiple law enforcement agencies were working to locate the child.

