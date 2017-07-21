Speed limits reduced again on US 290 around Dripping Springs

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) – Speed limits along US Highway 290 near Dripping Springs have changed once again. City leaders say it was a necessary change to make sure drivers stay safe.

A 45 mph zone has been extended through the city and speed limits have been reduced on the edges of town. The 45 mph zone now stretches from Crow Ranch Road to just west of Roger Hanks Parkway. On the outer edges of the city, speed limits on US 290 have been reduced overall by 5 mph from the Blanco County line to the Travis County line.

“They speed by constantly. It’s like one out of every 10 cars may be going the speed limit,” said Kody Percivill.

He works right on Highway 290 and says speeding has always been a problem. “Everyone speeds, if you aren’t going fast enough, you better be in the right-hand lane,” he said.

The city of Dripping Springs says it has been fighting for over two decades to protect drivers. “We’ve been talking about traffic and traffic safety since 1995 when I started here,” said Dripping Springs City Engineer Rick Coneway.

In that time, Coneway says the city has grown exponentially. “We have worker traffic, we have more school traffic and we have more construction traffic. So, that makes it less safe than it was 20 years ago,” he said.

Since Coneway started working for the city, he says there have been a lot of changes to the speed limits due to the growth and amount of drivers on the road. “It used to be 70, but then it went to 65 and now it’s 60,” said Coneway.

The speed limit changes weren’t made to only protect those out on the highway, it also helps those near downtown as well.

“We’ve basically started the lower speed limits further east and further west to slow down the traffic through the city,” said Coneway.