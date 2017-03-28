Delays expected during Brodie Lane crash reconstruction Tuesday morning

SUNSET VALLEY, Texas (KXAN) — Drivers who frequent Brodie Lane on their way in to work will need to know about a closure that could possibly slow them down Tuesday morning.

Various lanes in the 5800 block of Brodie Ln, between Home Depot Boulevard and Oakdale Drive, will close at 9 a.m. and are expected to be that way for at least two and a half hours. Delays are expected.

A crash reconstruction is the reason for the closures. The crash, which happened around 11:48 p.m. March 18, involved three vehicles and several injuries, some of which are life threatening.

Investigators determined alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

