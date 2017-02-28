Police identify man, woman killed in Leander crash

Related Coverage Two killed in Leander single-vehicle crash

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Investigators believe speed was a factor in the crash that killed two people in Leander Feb. 25.

Patrick Webb Jr., 24, of Houston, and Angeline Hoyle, 23, of Cedar Park, both died when the vehicle they were driving crashed into a tree in the 2900 block of Hero Way around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. A passerby reported the crash to police but since they didn’t see the actual impact, Leander police are seeking information leading up to the crash.

The couple was last seen at a bar in downtown Austin around 2 a.m. Authorities are waiting on toxicology reports to determine if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

On Thursday, March 2 around 5:30 a.m., police will close Hero Way in both directions between County Road 270 and Ronald W. Reagan Boulevard so crews can reconstruct the deadly crash. Drivers should avoid the area for three to four hours. People who live along Hero Way will be provided a path in and out to their homes, but no thru traffic will be allowed and the road will be completely closed around the site of the collision.

If you have any information about the case, you’re asked to contact Cpl. J. York at 512-528-2800 or at jyork@leandertx.gov.