VIDEO: Texas water tower demolished after tornado damage

ROWLETT, Texas (KXAN) – North Texas officials have knocked down an iconic water tower.

The city of Rowlett demolished the iconic water tower after it was severely damaged by a tornado on Christmas two years ago.

City officials say the structure had been the subject of months-long examinations and tests by inspectors and was deemed to be damaged beyond repair.

They say the water tower became a “symbol of resilience and bonding” as a result of the tornado.

FEMA and city insurance will pay for the demolition costs.

City officials say pieces of the water tower will be used in public art installations around the city.

