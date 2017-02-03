Medical supply center in San Marcos burglarized twice in 2 weeks

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Five men are in custody after San Marcos police say they broke into a medical supply distribution center early Friday morning.

Police say the burglary happened just before 4 a.m. in the 2000 block of Medical Parkway. When officers arrived, they saw a vehicle that had a piece of cloth “obscuring the license plate.” The suspect vehicle took off and police say some of the suspects ran away from the scene. A search of the building revealed a safe was stolen.

After several hours of searching, authorities were able to apprehend all five suspects in various areas. One suspect was located by a K-9 officer in a field behind the Hays County Justice Center while another one was arrested after a traffic stop.

“There was incredible teamwork involved,” said San Marcos Assistant Chief of Police Bob Klett. “With multiple suspects all running in different directions, it took the efforts of multiple shifts, along with our partners at Texas State UPD, to work together across this wide geographic area.

The suspects arrested were:

James Edward Jackson, 25

Calvin Louis Clayton, 40

Tyrone Donnell Anderson, 41

Darion Marlon Williams, 24

Antoine Sharod Benson, 34

San Marcos police say all the suspects have Houston addresses and several of them are confirmed gang members.

This is the second time this medical supply business has been broken into in as many weeks. In the previous burglary, police say prescriptions drugs were taken. Detectives are still trying to determine if the two burglaries are conncted.