100-year-old Georgetown man celebrates birthday by skydiving

Al Blaschke skydives at 100 (KXAN Photo)
SALADO, Texas (KXAN) – A Georgetown man celebrated his birthday in a big way, Wednesday, when he jumped out of a plane, matching the record for the oldest United States citizen to do so.

Alfred ‘Al’ Blaschke was asked when he turned 97 if he wanted to take the leap. He said,”No thank you, I’ll wait until I’m 100.”

He stuck to his word and, surrounded by family from all across the country, made the trip to Salado’s Skydive Temple and got on the plane.

Blaschke said he is an active guy, normally. He likes to golf and even does yoga.

KXAN Photojournalist Frank Martinez was with Al before and after his jump. Make sure to check out the video above to see how it went.

