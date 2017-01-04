Texas ‘border security’ bill in front of appeals court

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas property owners who disagree with the “harboring” provision of the 2015 border security law will make their oral arguments to the U.S. 5th District Court of Appeals in New Orleans.

During the state’s 84th legislative session, lawmakers passed HB 11, an $800 million border security package meant to stem the tide of people coming to Texas illegally. Part of the law states a person is committing a third-degree felony if they “encourages or induces a person to enter or remain in this country in violation of federal law by concealing, harboring, or shielding that person from detection.”

MALDEF, the Mexican American Legal Defense and Education Fund, sued on behalf of David Cruz and Valentin Reyes, property owners in Texas who do not ask someone’s immigration status when renting to people who live in Farmers Branch and San Antonio, Texas.

In 2006, the city of Farmers Branch, Texas passed a series of housing ordinances designed to prevent undocumented immigrants from being able to rent apartments or homes. In 2013, an appeals court determined the ordinance was discriminatory. But while the city law was struck down, a similar wording was included in HB 11.

