Military personnel get 2.1 percent pay increase in 2017

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Starting this month, military members will see an increase in their paychecks. In December, President Barack Obama signed his last National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) which included a 2.1 percent military pay raise for 2017. The pay raise went into effect on the first of the year.

According to Militarytimes.com, this is the first time since 2013, that military personnel will receive a “full” pay raise equal to the expected increase in private sector wages. In 2016, the military received a 1.3 percent increase.

The annual pay increase is based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics, but it is not the final say. The president may adjust the pay raise based on a variety of reasons, but Congress can also vote to change the president’s proposed increase.