The Domain: How Austin’s newest hot spot is seeing an uptick in crime

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Domain in North Austin has become an alternative to downtown Austin; a destination for Austinites of all ages and walks of life. But, it’s more than bars and restaurants. Together, The Domain and Domain NORTHSIDE offer visitors nearly 200 high-end stores, bars, restaurants and clubs.

Although the district has become an uptown destination, it hasn’t expanded without experiencing a substantial uptick in crime.

The number of police calls for service at The Domain in recent years has skyrocketed, putting an overwhelming burden on the Austin Police Department to respond to an increase in crime in the privately-owned shopping and business center.

The Domain shopping district, a SIMON Mall, has become increasingly popular since it opened the doors to the project’s first phase in 2007. A decade later, the third and final phase of the project is now complete. The Domain NORTHSIDE, which is owned by the Endeavor Real Estate Group, opened in fall 2016. With the introduction of its own bar and entertainment district, known as Rock Rose, the area has transformed into a miniature city bustling with families during the day and party-goers at night.

Grant Pollet has lived and worked in the Domain for the past year. He believes the growth has led to a rise in crime. In the short time he’s been in the area, he’s noticed multiple residential and retail break-ins, among several other crimes.

What Pollett is experiencing first hand is not anecdotal since data from Austin Police Department shows an increase in calls at The Domain. The number of times the APD has responded to The Domain rose from more than 2,900 in 2014 to more than 3,500 in 2016—a 20 percent increase. Since 2012, APD has been called for service at The Domain at an exponentially increasing rate the past five years, clocking nearly 20,000 calls.

However, during the same time period, the police force assigned to the North substation—the station responsible for responding to calls at The Domain—has gone up by just about 8 percent and has never topped 250 officers. The police force at Region 2 increased from 232 to 250 over the past four years. Most of the additions were brought in from 2016-2017. There were 11 officers, two sergeants and two corporals added between that timeframe.

