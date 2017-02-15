Many families out of homes, hundreds of thousands of dollars after builder files for bankruptcy

Bella Vita Custom Homes, LLC started its business in 2010 in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Shortly thereafter, the company began building in luxury neighborhoods in the area of Austin/Bee Cave. Several homebuyers say they soon realized that the company—which required substantial deposits down in order to begin the building process—was making large bank withdrawals from their customers’ accounts without completing work and in some cases, failing to pay subcontractors.

Looking back, the Lackovichs' say they did everything they knew to protect themselves and their investment, but say they still felt the impact.

“We bought our lot and we waited three years,” said Tracey. “We were very meticulous to find that right builder who had the references, who had the website, who had the history, who had the articles written and published about the quality of their homes.”

As our KXAN investigation revealed, Joel and Tracey Lackovich are not alone in their experience with the custom home building company.

In fact, in Travis County alone, Bella Vita Custom Homes has been sued for more than $1 million. As of January 2017, courts have awarded nearly $575,000 in judgments that have gone unpaid by the company. It doesn’t stop there. KXAN also discovered that so far more than 40 homebuyers, investors and subcontractors have filed lawsuits against Bella Vita Custom Homes, LLC and its executives, father and son, Mike and Steven “Andy” Clem. The lawsuits, as well as a stack of legal demand letters, come not only from the Spanish Oaks neighborhood but also from those who say they’ve had similar troubles with other Bella Vita projects in the Austin and Dallas-Fort Worth areas.

Every member of a nine-person panel discussion held at KXAN studios—made up of hopeful homebuyers, investors, and subcontractors—said they lost money to Bella Vita Custom Homes.

Lisa Brankin’s story is one of an investor.

“When it started we were really excited because it seemed like such a win-win,” Brankin explained of her Spanish Oaks home. “They were supposed to build us a house at ‘their cost’ and then we signed a profit agreement with them that basically said they would build us a house at a set price and once the house was finished, we would split any profits 50/50.”

Brankin says that’s not how it ended. “Now, we have a house that’s sitting, not quite totally framed, and we’re looking at having to undo a bunch of things to fix it because it’s been sitting in the weather for five or six months.”

While Brankin has not filed suit against Bella Vita, she says it’s with good reason. “It not only keeps costing money with attorneys, [and] our house isn't finished. So now we have to pre-qualify for another loan. We have to get another $330,000 to finish the house.”

Subcontractor Chris Staff, with CSTAFF Construction based in Dripping Springs, says at the end of 2014, he noticed Bella Vita developed a pattern of making late payments.

“I was strung along for almost two years," Staff said. "All the flags went up when we started to hear the stories of homeowners not getting their bills paid."

The small business owner says he gets emotional when he thinks about his salary last year. “I think I've worked an entire year to make up for the two years that they took from us. I didn't leave my employees unpaid. I took the loss. I'm the company owner. But, we made it… I just want to see justice. They need to pay it all back.”

But, paying it back is likely not in the company’s plans.