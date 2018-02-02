Sex offender facing a new charge still employed by the City of Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The City of Austin has kept a registered sex offender on its payroll, even extending a new warehouse job to him following his second arrest in May on charges of child molestation, and no one has said exactly why.

Ramon Arroyo, an IT support analyst who has been employed with the city since the late '80s, was arrested in 1996 for felony indecency with a child by contact, according to Texas Department of Public Safety records. A year later, he accepted a plea of deferred adjudication and 10 years of probation. He is also required to register as a sex offender, court records show. Through all that, the city kept him employed.

Since Arroyo’s second arrest on a felony sexual offense, he has not been allowed to access the city’s computer network, according to city emails. So, city leaders offered him a new warehouse job separate from the public--but did not elaborate to KXAN on his current job duties. He has kept his same salary and title, and he is allowed to work until his retirement starts at the end of February, according to internal city emails and interviews.

BAN THE BOX City of Austin removes questions about criminal history in the job application process

City of Austin still does full background checks for positions which require contact with children, the elderly, money handling or safey sensitive jobs

1 in 3 adults in Texas has a criminal record

The city’s background check system is meant to stop employees with questionable backgrounds from holding certain positions, but that doesn’t always appear to be working.

When presented with KXAN's investigation, City Council Member Ellen Troxclair said she it's critical that the city checks each employee's history to make sure the public is safe.

"As a parent, I think it’s concerning any time you are talking about a sex offender being around children and certainly the city has a responsibility to make sure that people that they’re hiring are well-qualified for the job and are being put in positions that aren’t causing any danger to the public," Troxclair said. "It always makes you wonder: How many other people do we have employed that this might be the case?"

KXAN found nine other instances in which city employees had “unsuccessful” criminal background checks. In four cases, the workers remained employed despite the failed check, according to the city’s background check database. The workers who stayed employed with the city had charges such as misdemeanor DWI and “exceeding authorized access of a protected computer.”

In his most recent arrest, Arroyo, 54, has not been convicted. In his previous felony arrest, he successfully completed his deferred adjudication and 10-year probation in 2007, which means he did not receive a conviction. He did not return requests for comment on his employment with the city.

An attorney for Arroyo said he “has not been convicted of any offense,” regarding his felony arrests.