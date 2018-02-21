Sex assault survivor still seeking justice due to DNA debacle

AUSTIN (KXAN) -- The victim of a violent kidnapping and sexual assault from 2008 is still seeking justice in her case after the Austin Police Department's DNA lab mishandled the evidence in her case.

The victim identified by the pseudonym Amy Smith refuses to be silent anymore. In an exclusive interview with KXAN's Sally Hernandez, Smith says she wants people to know she is not just a case number.

In 2016, APD's DNA lab was the subject of a three-day onsite audit by The Texas Forensic Science Commission to investigate questionable practices within the lab. At the request of the Travis County District Attorney's Office, the forensic team was also asked to examine the lab's puzzling DNA results in a 2008 kidnapping and rape of a University of Texas student. At the time of the audit, the suspect in the attack had yet to go to trial. The case had troubled prosecutors from the beginning. Police records show DNA evidence played a key role in the investigation as it often does in sexual assaults when the victim doesn't know the attacker. It's argued, such forensic evidence can either make or break a criminal case. In this case, a KXAN Investigation revealed it did both.

The audit determined some of the DNA evidence in Smith's case was likely cross-contaminated. The finding and subsequent questions of whether contaminated DNA played a role in other criminal cases led to the swift closure of APD's DNA lab less than a week afer the audit was complete. In a nearly 400-page report, the Texas Forensic Science Commission outlined a string of major problems such as the lab did not have enough properly trained staff and that it was not up to date on standard protocols.

'I didn't know if I was going to live.

With the dual review underway into APD's DNA lab past forensic findings and practices, the sexual assault survivor whose case helped shut it down will likely never see her attacker go on trial in Travis County, mainly because the contaminated DNA evidence created a nearly 10-year delay in the case being prosecuted.

In a disturbing twist, while out on bond in Smith's case, the suspect is accused of sexually assaulting two other people in the Houston-area. He is once again out on bond awaiting trial for one of the two the sexual assault cases against him in Harris County.

Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore says she decided to drop all the charges against the suspect in Smith's case in October of 2017 after learning of the charges in Harris County. "You got to look at the best case you got pending whether it's in this county or another," explains Moore.