Round Rock mayor’s law firm netted $621,000 on city contracts

A section of the Round Rock City Charter appears to ban public officials from having any interest in a city contract.

“Even if the mayor isn’t, himself, doing that legal work, he benefits because his law firm benefits,” said Carol Birch on behalf of Texas Public Citizen. Birch, the group's general counsel, and her group write ethics reform laws at the Texas Capitol.

Birch points to a provision in the Round Rock Charter known as “Personal Financial Interest" which states: “No member of the City Council or employee of the City shall have a financial interest, direct or indirect, in contract with the City…” The provision provides an exemption when the interest being questioned involves the amount of stock a city official might own, which must be less than 1 percent of the corporation stock.

Part of KXAN's investigation delved into whether Morgan owns an amount of stock in MVBA that could exempt him from the charter prohibition. According to Morgan’s biography on the MVBA website in July, the page called Morgan a “Partner.” A second check on Sept. 7 showed the same.

But, within days of KXAN emailing Morgan for an interview concerning the contracts, his online biography was changed. The word “Partner” was taken out of the sentence describing Morgan’s duties at the firm. Morgan claims he has no ownership interest in the law firm.

Morgan’s financial disclosures show the “substantial interest” he disclosed was a financial interest stemming from his salary from MVBA, not stock ownership.

The Round Rock law appears to make a distinction between whether someone's financial interest is because of their employment at a corporation or by being a stockholder in that corporation, alone.

The ethics experts we interviewed for this report believe Morgan—because of his employment—holds an indirect financial interest in all three MVBA contracts with the city. Morgan could also hold a direct financial interest in the Williamson County contracts, those experts argue, because of what his attorney profile shows on the MVBA website.

Our investigation also uncovered six Williamson County tax lawsuits filed against Round Rock taxpayers where Morgan is listed as “retained” and the “Lead Attorney” representing the city of Round Rock.” Those suits were filed between March 2015 and July 2015, eight months after MVBA started collecting Round Rock property taxes.

Morgan's Mayoral Benefits Salary: $1,000/month

$200 vehicle allowance

City health insurance option

Another potential ethical conflict, the experts explained, involves Morgan’s attempts at balancing his duties as a public official and his duties as a paid attorney doing legal work on behalf of the city. The experts we interviewed said a lawyer’s priorities in billing for legal work don’t always match up to the priorities of an elected official responsible for protecting a city’s purse strings.

A search of Williamson County court records show MVBA’s Harvey M. Allen, MVBA attorney Connor Buchanan, and Morgan are listed as “Lead Attorneys” on a combined 15,272 tax lawsuit cases. Allen’s cases date back to 1988.

Buchanan works out of the county’s main Georgetown tax office in an office leased to MVBA by the county. Buchanan’s name is listed as lead attorney on many of the Round Rock lawsuits filed after December 2015, court records show.

County court records also show Morgan handled 4,373 tax lawsuits between 2004 and December 2015. The county clerk’s office does not show any lawsuits listing Morgan as "retained" after December 2015.

“The plain language of that ordinance [Section 14.04] says you can’t do that,” Birch explained. “The disclosure requirements do not give you permission; do not override the prohibition against contracting with the city.”

On Oct. 12, KXAN sent an email to every Round Rock council member, Mayor Craig Morgan and City Manager Laurie Hadley asking for an interview concerning our investigation into the MVBA contracts. None of the officials we wrote to responded.

Instead, the city’s spokesperson, Will Hampton, emailed written statements on Oct. 16. One statement was from Mayor Morgan, the other was from the city. Morgan agreed to an on-camera interview with KXAN on Oct. 25.

“I can see where that would be a very confusing thing to the public, but again, I filed the appropriate disclosure statements that show I have no interest—or ownership interest in the firm. I’m an employee,” Morgan explained when asked about his potential conflict of interest with the three MVBA contracts.

“That’s just a flat prohibition—you can disclose all day long—you can’t do it,” Birch said when we asked her whether Morgan’s disclosure filings helped him with the charter contracting prohibition.

We also asked Morgan about the city charter provision ethics experts said would ban public officials from having any interest in a public contract.

“The one thing I would say is that’s probably a city attorney question because they’re aware of all the conflicts that are filed at the dais and, so, I think that’s more probably a question for legal,” Morgan told KXAN. “I don’t have enough information on it to answer that question."

Morgan appeared unaware of the charter prohibition and the apparent prohibition of public officials’ involvement in contracting when we interviewed him. Morgan said many times through the interview that he followed the disclosure laws and abstained from voting on all three contracts.

“The law might not have been followed as far as there is a prohibition in RR—stating that you can’t do what you’re doing now—do you disagree with that,” KXAN Investigative Reporter Jody Barr asked Morgan. “Well, I’m going to have to look at it. That’s not what I was told. Again, I feel like I followed the law and followed what was required of me,” Morgan said.

When asked if Morgan would consider removing himself from office or hire another firm to handle collections, Morgan said, “Again, I understand clearly what the perception is, I mean, we’re headquartered here in Round Rock. Our firm’s been here since 2006, and again, the law was followed and right now I have no intention of doing either."