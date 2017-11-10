Risky Rides: Constable’s office targets ‘shady dealers’ selling unsafe cars

When Antonio Vazquez saw a 2002 Ford Gold Crown Victoria listed online for a reasonable price, he reached out to a north Austin dealership so they could discuss the car.

Vazquez said after the dealer promised to fix the door, window and air conditioning, he purchased it for $1,100 cash and drove it off the lot with a temporary paper license plate attached to the rear. But, the repairs never came; neither did the car’s title.

Vazquez is just one of a growing number of consumers who the constable’s office has identified as victims of used car dealers selling vehicles that can’t pass an inspection or don’t have a proper title.

“They're giving them paper plates over and over and over until they've paid the car,” Suits said. “Then the people find that they have a car that won’t pass inspection … or they found out in some cases that they bought a car that's a salvage title and it has no business on the road.”

In late October, KXAN stopped by the location where Vazquez purchased his vehicle and a dealer who goes by the same name was still there hocking used cars, some of which had paper license plates.

“That little car right there, that's a nice running car. [I’m going to] replace the door on it. That's a ’07 Cobalt, 140,000 miles, AC blows,” the dealer said. “I just gotta replace the door, paint it and detail it and that'll be read, like Saturday.”

Before the sun rises and Austinites head to work, the constable’s undercover force is already patrolling neighborhoods. Streets and apartment complexes are lined with dozens of cars that all have one thing in common – a paper plate in place of a metal one.

“He’s probably running a dealership of some sort out of there,” said Escribano, as he pointed to several cars parked along a road in east Austin during an Aug. 23 ride along.

KXAN rode along with Escribano and two undercover officers, who say there’s more fraudulent activity happening than they can keep up with. Within minutes, KXAN noticed a license plate that appeared fake. Escribano ran the plate and the suspicion was confirmed: there’s no information about that plate in the DMV’s Registration Title System database. It doesn’t exist.

Minutes later, he stops the driver of the vehicle, who says he didn’t know the license plate was fake. Escribano’s end game isn’t to bust the driver, who he suspects was preyed upon by whoever sold him the car. He writes the driver a violation for driving without a valid license and gets his phone number, so he can talk to him more at length about who gave him that plate.

“I am firmly convinced that people [of] low to modest incomes are being sold bad cars, knowingly bad cars that they know won't pass inspection or they know shouldn't be on the road at all because they're a salvage title,” Suits said. “It's just flat consumer rip-off.”

The increase in paper plates could be a new way for criminals to mask their activity after the legislature voted in favor of the Two Step, One Sticker program, which tied inspection and registration stickers together.

“This innovation in state law that will help to reduce fraud promote cleaner air and increase safety and convenience for Texas vehicle owners," said the bill’s sponsor, Sen. Royce West, D-Dallas, during a news conference in February 2015.

However, criminals are now finding other avenues to skirt vehicle inspections by placing fake paper plates on their vehicles.

“Criminals always think of a way to try to stay ahead and it's real clear that that's exactly what's happened here after we put in place what we thought would be safeguards against fraud,” West said in an interview with KXAN in October.

The senator was disappointed to hear that the Dallas County Clean Air Task Force – the unit Travis County’s force trained under – lost its funding earlier this year. But, he said, he’s committed to looking into the issue so only safe cars are on Texas roadways.

“What we have to do is look around the country and figure out whether or not this problem has surfaced in other areas and see how they've dealt with it and kind of get the best practices from those areas,” West said.

Vazquez, who finally received his title after contacting KXAN, said it’s irresponsible to sell someone a car that’s not up to standards.

His car broke down near his home a few days after he purchased it. He’s just glad it didn’t break down on the highway.

“I’m happy that accident happened to me in the right place,” Vazquez said. “… I was just around the corner of the house. If I was [driving] on the road, it’s gonna be probably a deadly accident, you know. Maybe not for me, maybe for somebody else. Who knows.”