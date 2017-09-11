Red light cameras across Texas could be operating illegally

The concern with those fighting cities like Austin in court is that those cities might be forced to repay the money it has collected one day. According to figures from the Texas Comproller's Office, cities have netted around $537 million from red light camera tickets since 2008.

We tried for nearly three weeks to have someone from the city of Austin’s Transportation Department interview with us as part of this investigation. For nearly three weeks, the city would not provide an interview.

The city’s transportation department sent us an email, defending the city’s position on its engineering study requirement of the red light camera law. Transportation spokeswoman, Cheyenne Krause, wrote in an Aug. 17 email: “The Austin Transportation Department completed a traffic engineering study, as required by state law, in 2008. Per section 1001.053 of the Texas Engineering Practices Act, a seal is not required if the project is a public work that does not involve electrical or mechanical engineering if the contemplated expense for the project is $20,000 or less.”

We wanted to see if the city installed the nine cameras without any sort of electrical or mechanical engineering, along with the cost of the project. We filed a formal request under the Texas Public Information Act on Aug. 22. On Sept. 6, the city turned over 26 pages to KXAN.

The 26 pages show engineering drawings from REDFLEX Traffic Systems, the company the city contracts with for its red light cameras. Each page contains an engineer’s seal and signature, indicating engineering work was performed as part of the design and installation of the city’s red light cameras.

The city told KXAN it did not have any records related to the "total cost of the design, engineering, planning, materials, equipment installed, labor costs, and construction" for any of the nine red light cameras, Austin Transportation Department employee Joana Perez wrote in a Sept. 7 email. The city claims it had nothing to do with the installation of those cameras and Redflex, the private camera company, installed the cameras on its own.

The documents appear to contradict the city’s Aug. 17 statement indicating that it did not need a signed, sealed traffic engineering study.

Russell Bowman, the Irving attorney who successfully sued the city of Richardson over its red light cameras, told KXAN, the city of Austin is “flat out mistaken,” in its interpretation of the Texas Engineering Practices Act.

Krause wrote in her email there’s evidence the city’s engineering assessments looked for alternatives to the red light cameras because, “…rather than recommend red light cameras at some locations, the study resulted in design and signal timing changes.”

After the Transportation Department denied our requests for an on camera interview to address the allegations, KXAN asked for an interview with Interim City Manager Elaine Hart. The city denied each request to interview Hart, who is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the city.

Many of the cities that did not perform any type of study told KXAN they were “grandfathered” into the state’s 2007 red light camera law and were exempt from the traffic study if they signed a contract with a red light camera company before Sept. 1, 2007.

“There was no grandfathering of this law,” Rep. Murphy told KXAN. “Every red light camera in the state of Texas must have this study done."

Murphy explained the section of the law dealing with red light camera contracts is what many cities are confusing with a grandfather clause. The confusion comes from the section that states, "added by this Act, applies only to a contract entered into on or after the effective date of this Act.”

The Sept. 1, 2007 "grandfathered" date only applies to contracts, not the implementation of and operation of red light cameras, Bowman said. “The contracting of a red light camera program has absolutely nothing at all to do with how those cameras are operated and used to fine drivers,” Bowman said. “And, those attorneys those cities are hiring know that."

Bastrop, which once had a red light camera that collected $2.8 million in fines, hired a Fort Worth attorney to help the city defend itself in a lawsuit filed by people ticketed by red light cameras. The attorney, George Staples, wrote in an email response to KXAN that Bastrop and cities like it that signed contracts before Sept. 1, 2007 did not have to conduct a traffic engineering study. “I see no point in researching the history and determining whether 707.003 [the law] was followed or not followed. It is as irrelevant to me as confederate statues. I see no point to trying legal issues in the news media; my forte is the court room. It also pays better,” Staples wrote.

But the lack of an official traffic engineering study isn't the only part of the law cities haven't conformed to. The red light camera law requires that cities compile annual crash data for each intersection with a red light camera and turn those reports into the Texas Department of Transportation, which are then posted for the public to see.

We showed Murphy our analysis of TxDOT records that show 29 of the 59 red light camera cities have not consistently submitted annual reports to the state agency.

TxDOT records show the city of Austin didn’t submit annual reports for 2010 and 2012. KXAN requested those records but the city did not provide any documents for those years.

TxDOT's web site shows the city of Hutto, for example, never submitted any annual reports after it installed cameras in November 2009. Round Rock never submitted its 2011 or 2012 annual reports and the city of Diboll hasn't submitted any reports since 2011, TXDOT's accounting shows.

Even though the law requires the data to be filed with TxDOT, the agency says it doesn't have the authority to enforce cities to comply. "TxDOT’s role is to provide crash data and publish the red light camera reports," the agency wrote in an email.

“TxDOT’s supposed to get those reports so we can monitor: were they successful? Good data leads to good decisions. Right now it appears we’re not getting it on the front end, which makes it really hard to compare on the back end,” Murphy said.

After considering the results of what we uncovered in this KXAN investigation, Murphy said he’s going to do something about it in the next legislative session.

“I will suggest the folks in transportation they do some sort of an interim study on this and find out what the compliance issues are," said Murphy, "and be talking about putting some penalties in, some sanctions in or some relief in if people aren’t using these cameras as we designed them to be done."

As for the half-billion dollars collected in the last decade with these cameras, Murphy thinks cities could be facing some trouble for not having the authority to fine drivers this way.

“A lot of cities could potentially be on the hook for millions,” Barr asked the lawmaker.

“I think that could very well be the case,” Murphy said.