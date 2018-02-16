Prolonged investigations of doctors in Texas leave patients in the dark

AUSTIN (KXAN) – It took nearly 27 years, but Caitlin Duvall finally had it all figured out. After traveling the world, studying the culinary trade at one of France’s premier schools, Duvall had found her career target: healthcare administration.

Duvall was headed off to Texas State University for her master’s degree. “She was very proud, very excited of her accomplishments, had a big party planned,” Duvall’s mother, Laura Duvall, told KXAN. “The doors were just opening for that kid.”

Duvall’s family had a huge 27th birthday party planned for her, but, first, she had a few finishing touches she wanted to take care of.

Duvall and her mother scoured the internet, looking for the right plastic surgeon to do what Laura Duvall called “minor body sculpting.” The pair settled on Dr. Lawrence Broder, an Austin-area cosmetic surgeon who owns and operates five Beleza Medspa’s across Central Texas.

In July 2017, Duvall went into Broder’s Cedar Park surgery center to have fat removed from her abdomen and then used to reshape one of her breasts. “She’s young, healthy, 26 years old, picture of health. So, why not,” said her mother. “She wants to do it, it’s her money. It was her birthday gift and her graduation gift she said to herself.”

She was in and out of the surgery room in a few hours. Duvall and her mother were sent home that afternoon with a prescription and instructions from the doctor’s office on how to care for the wounds.

Duvall never made it to her 27th birthday party. She died four days after the surgery, just one week shy of her birthday.

An autopsy report that took four months to complete provided the family some answers as to how she died. The medical examiner wrote in the report that Duvall died “as a result of complications of a cosmetic surgical procedure.” The doctor determined Duvall “developed a toxic shock like-syndrome for which she was hospitalized. Despite aggressive therapy, she died 4 days after the procedure.”

The autopsy report does not indicate how the infection happened or where it could have come from.

“You think, why is she gone? If she is dead, why? And, there’s no good answer,” Laura Duvall said.

At the time of Duvall’s procedure, Broder was under investigation by the Texas Medical Board (TMB) for a separate case from 2016. The Duvalls were not aware of the investigation until KXAN notified them.

The Board’s findings claim Broder committed multiple violations of the Texas Medical Practice Act. The TMB report was published on its website one month after Duvall’s death. It was a case the TMB spent 17 months investigating, but the public had no way to know an investigation was underway.