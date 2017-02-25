Oversized and on the road: Texas doesn’t track mobile home crashes

Rob Ranco with Austin’s Carlson Law firm is representing Michael Fields, whose wife, Arlene, died after she ran into the rear of a mobile home that had stopped after its trailer lost a wheel.

“She was happy when she woke up in the morning, she was happy when she went to bed at night. She was very optimistic about the world,” Fields told KXAN’s Robert Maxwell.

In a recently-filed negligence suit, Ranco contends Cavco Industries (which owns the trailer the home is hauled on) and its subsidiary Palm Harbor Homes knowingly built unsafe mobile home trailers. The suit claims the companies failed to provide a bumper on the rear of the load "to prevent cars from colliding with the rear and getting stuck underneath." And "they failed to remedy the dangers of wheels falling off mobile home trailers."

“The nickname for mobile homes within the mobile home industry--they call them wobbly boxes,” said Ranco.

On Nov. 25, 2014, Arlene was headed home to Round Rock on State Highway 79 near Hutto, after putting in a full day of work as an in-home occupational therapist. Just ahead of her Toyota Camry were two tractor trailers, each hauling half of a new, double wide mobile home. A wheel had just come off one of the trailers and both drivers were stopped on the side of the road while one of them retrieved it.

Arlene slammed into the rear of one of the oversized loads, causing her sedan to become lodged almost all the way under the elevated home. Photgraphs from the scene of the collision show the 16-foot wide load was sticking out a foot or more over the white, painted line marking the road’s edge.

The crash report shows she still had a partial lane to attempt to avoid the large obstacle, but for unknown reasons, she veered slightly to the right. Fields said Arlene’s cellphone had no text messages or phone calls in the hours leading up to the collision.

Arlene was pinned in her Camry for two hours. She was taken by medical helicopter to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

“I lost my partner in life. The world stopped for awhile," Fields said.

As for the two truck drivers, DMV records show they were following their permitted route that day from Ft. Worth to San Antonio. And while their loads were 16-feet wide—not big enough to require an escort vehicle—photographs of the scene show no signage visible to indicate an oversized load as Texas law requires. There were flashing lights mounted on the rear of the home itself.

Following the crash, Fields received a payout from the insurance company of the hauler, Glenn Cox out of Neiderwald. For the separate negligence suit against Cavco, Fields’ attorney deposed Cox and his son Thomas who was driving one of the trucks the day of the crash.

A longtime hauler, Glenn Cox testified he received no special training in how to move a 40,000 pound mobile home. All he needs is a commercial driver’s license, he said.

From 2012 to December 2016 there were 2,808 complaints filed with the Texas DMV regarding mobile homes, records show. Most of those complaints came from the Department of Public Safety after a commercial motor carrier was involved in a crash, received a citation or was the subject complaint. KXAN found more than two dozen complaints to the DMV where for example a hauler did not acquire a transport permit or had no insurance resulting in a delayed move, but none specifically mentioning safety issues or crashes.

There are established transportation safety rules for all haulers of manufactured homes in Texas, such as obtaining permits from the DMV. Those permits spell out a designated route that can accommodate wide, tall or heavy loads as well as required signage, lighting and escort vehicles depending on the width and height of the load.

The association in Texas that represents manufactured home builders told KXAN its members are bound by state and federal laws mandating safe transport of their goods. But, specific guidelines aimed at mandating regular pre-route trailer inspections or regulating maintenance of the chassis systems that mobile homes are built on are vague and generally left to the home builders themselves, third party inspectors or ultimately independent hauling companies.