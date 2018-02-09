Alarming Amount: Who’s tracking addictive pain meds being prescribed to children

As a member of the Texas House committee studying treatments and solutions for the opioid epidemic, Rep. Kevin Roberts, R-Houston, said he looks forward to hearing from families, agencies and experts across the state as they look for solutions.

“Anybody can become addicted and it is ruining families,” Roberts said. “We see families breaking apart, we see children then entering the foster care system because of this.”

Roberts said he was prescribed too many opioids himself last year when he underwent sinus surgery in between the regular and special Legislative session last year. His doctor sent him home with enough hydrocodone for 30 days.

He knew that was just one example of over-prescription of opioids because as a 14-year-old in Amarillo, Roberts began delivering prescriptions for an independent pharmacist. He went on to spend more than a decade working in the pharmacy services industry.

“Because of my background, I know you don’t want to stay on 30 days of hydrocodone because of the risk of addiction,” Roberts said. “If we’re sending children home with similar prescriptions for pain, parents don’t know the risk. They’re going by the physician’s order.”

With two teenagers of her own, Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt has heard firsthand about children who were prescribed “extreme doses” of opioids and is concerned about the toll overprescribing is taking on the community.

"The medical community is doing some soul-searching right now, with regard to the ethics of aggressive marketing to physicians and then the physicians obligation to make sure that the marketing reflects the best science and the best healthcare," Eckhardt said.

Travis County filed a lawsuit against several manufacturers, distributors and marketers of pharmaceutical opioids, claiming their aggressive “marketing scheme” has normalized the use of those drugs and falsely claimed the risk of addiction is low.

The lawsuit, filed Feb. 5, says easy access to prescription opioids have made it the recreational drug of choice among Travis County teenagers.

“Painkillers are very helpful when utilized appropriately,” Eckhardt said, “but if they are unchecked, unmonitored and used without mindfulness, you get addiction.”

Locally, more than 5 percent of the of the state’s prescription opioids that were distributed in 2017 were by Travis County pharmacies, according to an analysis of Pharmacy Board data.

Statewide, a growing number of Texas pharmacists are utilizing the Prescription Monitoring Program, a tool that allows them to identify opioid and other prescription drug abusers.

The program, which is currently optional, tracks every controlled substance that is dispensed statewide. It provides pharmacists with information about a patient’s controlled substance prescription history to see if they are “doctor shopping,” or visiting different physicians to obtain multiple prescriptions of the same highly addictive drug that would otherwise be illegal.

During fiscal year 2015, nearly 38.6 million controlled substance prescriptions were dispensed, but pharmacists only used the program to look up 2.1 percent of them before giving them to customers, according to state data.

The Pharmacy Board took over oversight of the program from the Texas Department of Public Safety in September 2016 and is already seeing an increase in medical professionals using it.

Only 833,654 prescriptions were searched by pharmacists in fiscal year 2015. Over the last calendar year, more than 2 million were searched by pharmacists as well as other professions who have access to it, such as doctors, veterinarians, dentists, medical examiners and state investigators.

A law that goes into effect in fall 2019 will require all pharmacists and prescribing doctors to utilize the Prescription Monitoring Program before dispensing certain highly addictive medications, including opioids, benzodiazepines, barbiturates and carisoprodol.

Texas pharmacists are also now required by law to report any controlled substance that they dispense within 24 hours instead of the previous rule which gave them up to a week to report it. Before that change went into effect in September, Texas was one of only a handful of states that didn’t require certain addictive drugs, such as opioids, to be reported within a day.

The sponsor of those new measures, State Rep. Senfronia Thompson, D-Houston, said lawmakers will track the progress of the Prescription Monitoring Program to see what else they can do to reduce the number of people abusing opioids or even dying from overdoses.

“We always have a few doctors out there, just in any profession, that probably may be overdoing it but with this system in place, we plan to rein a lot of those persons in,” Thompson said.

But, those doctors over-prescribing to children is exactly what some families are worried about. After the 12-year-old girl recovered from her tonsillectomy, her parents locked away the extra medication away and planned to safely dispose of it as soon as possible.

“We want to keep our kids out of pain, we want to protect them and I was just afraid,” the girl’s mom said. “To have access to that quantity, that’s insane. How many people keep that medicine on their shelf?”