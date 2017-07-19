Unwelcomed asphalt plant sets up shop near Manor subdivision

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) -- An industrial company that is being blamed for a hazardous chemical leak that compromised the water supply in Corpus Christi is now opening a facility near Manor and the people who live nearby aren't happy with their new neighbor.

Rob and Robyn Lein are first-time homebuyers and first-time parents to baby boy, Mateo. They moved into the Bell Farms neighborhood in Manor in 2015. They wanted to get away from the city and experience life at a slower pace – this was where they wanted to raise their son, but, not at the expense of their health and peace of mind.

“We’re worried about the long-term effects on our family,” explained Robyn Lein. “It makes the kids cough and it’s just really uncomfortable. So, you can’t really enjoy the neighborhood that you moved into.”

The Leins' say it’s so much more than an inconvenient odor coming from the Ergon Asphalt and Emulsions, Inc. industrial plant down the street.

“Every time you step outside or you open the door, you are hit with that really, really strong smell of asphalt,” continued Robyn.

Her husband agrees.

“It's hard to breathe when the plant is running. You come out and it smells like – it's like you're standing on top of 10 basketball courts in the middle of the day,” said Rob.

The couple is one of several homeowners in the neighborhood who have complained about the new industrial plant being built at 13811 Old Highway 20.

“Both of my daughters and my husband all started in on respiratory issues,” said Caroline Caruso, who first started smelling the odor back in March. “My oldest daughter started in on a cough with no other symptoms. She had it for an entire month and we had to take her in to the pediatrician.”

The girl was placed on a strong steroid for two weeks until the cough was gone. Caruso says the doctor believed her symptoms were likely environmental. Caruso, who is pregnant with her third child, says the possible connection is concerning, to say the least – especially for her young children.

“To have these really disgusting melted rubber smells all the time, I worry about taking them to play in the backyard. That's the whole reason I bought a house was so we could have a backyard and let my kids run around. Now I question whether I should take them outside," said Caruso.

Bonny Krahn and her husband Stephen moved to the area nearly four years ago for the idyllic life and space.

“We moved here because it's rural and you can go outside and smell hay, the farmland and all that, and it's just wonderful,” said Krahn. “Now, it's you go outside and it smells like they're laying asphalt in front of your house.”

Krahn says she has asthma and sleep apnea and struggles to breathe. The odor from the plant hasn't helped.