Builder leaves pool projects unfinished, homeowners out thousands

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Missy and James Pemberton thought much of their summer would have been spent frolicking around their newly-remodeled pool with their 10 children. But, their idea of a backyard oasis turned into a nightmare after they hired Broadway Pools, Inc. to remodel their pool.

The Pembertons purchased their Round Rock home in March 2016 because it had a pool. While it was outdated, they knew it could be updated, as needed.

“It was functional for our family and it did its job and everybody had a good time,” explained Missy Pemberton.

“We had great memories last year when we used it and then unfortunately, we had to meet Richard [owner of Broadway Pools],” said James Pemberton. Now when he looks at the mess of his backyard pool, James says he thinks about the memories of his kids he’ll never get back. “We've just lost a lot of time.”

The Pembertons paid Robert “Richard” Leaf, the owner of Broadway Pools, $3,200 as an initial deposit at the beginning of April to remodel their pool. But soon after making that payment, the couple says the work stopped, for months.

'It’s a giant hole with lots of rust and broken rock.'

“I don't expect we'll ever see him again,” James said. “When I come home from work and I look at the disaster that he's left outside, I just think back to the day we had him out here and how nice he was and how he was a go-getter. And he basically tore down the line of our pool so we could not even use it anymore. If I had just not done business with him, we'd still use it today.”

Four months later, the family’s backyard is no longer functional. Instead, it looks more like an abandoned construction site with tools strewn about.

On top of the safety risk, the Pembertons say their costs are piling up to fix the mess Leaf left behind.

“[We have to] fix what the pool needed before, but also to fix everything that Richard has done, as far as the rust and the damage to the bottom of the pool now has to be fixed. So, now it's going to cost several thousand more. Plus the money that we'll never get back from Richard,” said James.

A KXAN Investigation finds the Pembertons' experience with the pool builder they hired has been repeated time and again across Central Texas.