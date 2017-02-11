Highway safety secrets exposed

Highlights

From Jan. 2011-Dec. 2016, there have been 815 crashes on a 12-mile stretch of US 290 between SH 130 and Elgin

In October of 2015, Carolyn Voutsinas was driving on US 290, making her way to her home in Elgin. She called her husband to let him know that she was en route, but he never talked to her again.

“A couple hours passed and she did not come,” said her husband Evangelos Voutsinas. Carolyn died instantly after a tow truck traveling the opposite direction on US 290 in Manor hydroplaned, crossed the median and struck her car head-on. “She was everything for me," Evangelos said with tears in his eyes. “Anyway, what happened, happened you know. It's an accident. You don't have control with an accident."

While it was an accident, Voutsinas and his lawyer believe it was an accident that could have been prevented. They claim in a lawsuit against the Texas Department of Transportation “the road surface was so worn and slick that it was dangerous and defective thereby contributing to the accident.” The lawsuit also states “the agency knew or should have known of the dangerous condition” of the road surface and “the condition of the roadway where the tow truck was being driven was a special defect and posed an unreasonable risk of harm to the public.”

The family of Jose Lopez Garcia is also suing TxDOT. Garcia, his wife and three other family members were traveling east through Manor on US 290 in May 2016 when their pickup truck hydroplaned off the road and flipped over, killing Garcia and his eldest son. The family claims in their lawsuit the accident was “caused by the condition of the road surface and/or negligence” of TxDOT and there had been “at least four prior fatalities on this stretch of Highway 290 since October 2015.”

The parties in both lawsuits claim TxDOT “failed to adequately warn the driving public of the road’s condition and failed to make repairs to the road surface to make it safe.” The lawsuits say after the fatal crashes occurred, TxDOT implemented changes to US 290 that included a roto-mill of the road to "improve its safety in wet weather.” TxDOT will not confirm to KXAN what kind of safety work was done on US 290 in the Manor area. TxDOT does not comment on pending litigation.

Both lawsuits allege that the condition of the highway was a leading factor in the crashes. KXAN wanted to find out how often those deadly crashes could’ve been prevented if the roads were in better condition, but we discovered TxDOT keeps safety information about the roads it maintains a secret.