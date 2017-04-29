Fentanyl deaths rising in Central Texas, going untracked

“Our worry with fentanyl is that on the elicit-use end is that it's much more potent,” said Dr. Ryan Morrissey, the medical director of Central Texas Poison Center. He says the drug hits the respiratory system hard, to the point where breathing becomes slower and within seconds can even stop.

Dr. Morrissey says the poison center only gets a snapshot of the impact fentanyl is having around the state. In the last five years, the center has received 378 fentanyl-related calls, mainly prescription overdoses. “We only have those data if we are notified by someone at home or usually a hospital in the case of Fentanyl,” said Dr. Morrissey.

He says there is a law that states overdoses should be reported to the poison control center, but the law has no penalty so hospitals and clinics don't have to comply. The poison control center says that information would give them a better idea of what's happening.

Last year, the Austin Police Department issued a warning after a spike in fentanyl overdoses. Two graduates from the same high school where Cash went, Westlake High School, were found dead after investigators say they took the drug. The dealer who admitted to selling them fentanyl was sentenced to 14 years.

In Travis County, the health department and even hospitals do not record fentanyl-related overdoses and deaths. Experts say that worries them because it's not painting an accurate picture of what they are seeing out in the communities.

Austin-Travis County EMS says they only keep track if they're called to a scene. They've treated 140 fentanyl cases in the last five years. Records from the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office show seven fentanyl-related deaths in the past eight months, but that office does not actively track the trends in fentanyl related overdose deaths.

“This is killing people at a rate of which we've never seen any drug in the history of the United States kill,” said Mark Kinzly, co-founder of Texas Overdose Naloxone Initiative. “It has reached suburban communities like no other drug epidemic that we've ever seen in this country's history.”

Kinzly walks the neighborhoods impacted daily. His nonprofit tries to get the message out about the dangers of fentanyl. Kinzly even carries naloxone, one of the most common medications used to treat overdose victims. He's saved dozens of lives but worries that many more are silently slipping away. “It is a perfect storm and I'll tell you anytime that you look at any epidemic around drug use in the United States' history, there are three things that come together: price, availability, and effect."

Kinzly believes more can be done to identify fentanyl trends. He points out that most death certificates in the state are written by a Justice of the Peace who do not perform toxicology tests like a medical examiner. “If we did better toxicology screening, if we did better data collection around deaths associated with these drugs, we would have a much better idea of where these things are trending right now." If you look at the numbers and toxicology's you would think we didn't have a problem. We have a huge problem."