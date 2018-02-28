Texas lawmakers, judges, attorneys owe $1.3 million in unpaid ethics fines

Texas law requires the commission to report anytime someone “knowingly and willfully” violates the law when it comes to timely filing a Personal Financial Statement. Finding out whether the TEC had met that requirement was impossible to answer because of the commission’s recordkeeping.

“We don’t know the referral rate,” Ethics Commission chairman Steve Wolens told KXAN. Citing “holes” in the commission’s internal recordkeeping, Wolens said there was no way to know between 2005 and 2013 who the TEC was supposed to have referred to prosecutors, or if the commission ever did. “We can’t figure it out."

The commission hired its first-ever enforcement director in 2015.

However, commission records we received under the state’s open records act show the TEC has made criminal referrals before. Between 2013-2016, the TEC sent the Travis County Attorney’s Office a list of 26 people, seeking prosecution for failing to file campaign forms. The agency only filed 10 criminal charges--eight of those were dismissed and two are still pending today.

On Jan. 28, the commission, using the new "paperless" criminal referral system, sent three more candidates names to the county attorney's office for prosecution: Wanda C. Rohm, Jay Winter, and Sharon Breckenridge Thomas. That same day, the commission sent two lobbyists over for prosecution: Jayne Lawler and Steven Ray.

“It was a trial run,” TEC’s general counsel Ian Steusloff told KXAN when asked whether the commission had finalized a system for referring lawbreakers. The commission was still meeting with prosecutors in late January working out the details of a referral system. Commission records show a "permanent, paperless" criminal referral system was finalized and put into place on January 28.

The commission's failure to prosecute these cases means some lawmakers have gotten away with it. State law sets a statute of limitation on the prosecution of these cases at 24 months. If the charges aren’t filed within that time, the crime can never be prosecuted.

Reynolds, for example, hadn’t filed one of his PFS reports in two years and the other was one year late before Reynolds filed it earlier this month.

“Some would look at this and say: how serious is the Texas Ethics Commission on criminal referrals," Barr asked Wolens, pointing to the Reynolds example.

“I just don’t know any of the facts of that and any matters regarding complaints like this, initially, are confidential. So, I can’t comment on whether this has been taken up or not taken up by the commission,” Wolens explained.

Wolens said he only learned about the lapse in prosecution through KXAN's request for an interview for this investigation. "We’ve done our best because you raised the issue when you called me at my office in Dallas. We discussed it on the phone. You raised these questions and because of that we were happy to have it briefed today and thank you so much for bringing it to our attention, it was very nice of you,” Wolens told KXAN.

The commission does not have a plan to refer any of the people who violate the law when it comes to failing to file any other form that’s not a PFS, Wolens said. “We only send what the state authorizes us to send. The legislature would have to tell us to do that,” Wolens said of any referrals dealing with non-PFS campaign finance forms.

State records show the commission is referring those cases to the Texas Attorney General’s office for collections. The AG’s office does not handle prosecution of these cases, but is acting as a collections agency to collect the unpaid ethics fines; fines connected to violating the state’s campaign finance reporting law.

Attorney General collections records show between Jan. 1, 2013-Jan. 1 2018, the TEC submitted $1.2 million in unpaid fines to be collected but the AG has only collected slightly less than $300,000--a 24 percent collection rate.

State law doesn’t prevent any of the people on the Ethics Commission’s unpaid fine list from running for re-election. In fact, Reynolds is currently on the ballot for the Primary Election.

Israel believes the committee she and Reynolds hold seats on might have to draft a bill to address ethics fines and reelection.

“One angle might be you don’t get to be on the ballot again until you clear this—and not just clear it—but back to my point, it’s not the fine so much as it is the reports," said Israel.