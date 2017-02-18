Criminals behind the wheel: Who is driving you

KXAN paid cash for all the rides we took with illegal drivers. That’s what the Austin Police Department needs to spot in order to step in.

"We have to see the money exchange. So it's a matter of being at the right place at the right time to observe that in order to issue a citation,” APD Officer Destiny Winston said.

The Austin Transportation Department says it knows the crime is happening, but the department only responds when it gets a complaint.

"If our office is not notified or we have not been told who these illegal operators are, there's very little we can do,” ATD’s Lee Davila said. “That’s why we rely on the public, as they’re soliciting services, to contact us. To reach out to us and let us know when this is taking place and when it’s happening so we can investigate it.”

With so few complaints, just three last year, and none in 2015, there’s little reason for the problem to be a priority, but police say there is a lot at stake. "Worst case scenario, should something happen, you get assaulted, or a number of things can occur, we won't have that information readily available as we would if it was someone that actually had a permit,” Ofc. Winston said.

APD says it has set up stings in the past, but nothing is in the works right now. It wasn’t hard for KXAN to catch the crime on camera, several times over. One ride was from a legitimate rideshare driver, meaning he had a background check, but he broke the rules by turning off the app he works for. He then negotiated his own rate with KXAN and only took cash. Because the trip wasn’t done through the app, it wasn’t tracked.

“It’s still risky because their companies can’t track who they gave a ride or anything. And if something happens with that person in the car with them, they don’t know who they’ve ridden with,” said Rushing.

According to the city ordinance, in addition to criminal penalties, any rideshare driver who provides rides outside the app faces suspension of their chauffeur permit.

Another driver KXAN rode with admitted he was not permitted. When asked if he had a certain rate he charged, he said, "No, I'm not that professional. So for example, I would just say pay me whatever you would have paid an Uber or a taxi."

“I just... do it sometimes, not all the time, so that’s why I didn’t sign up with another company,” he explained. "If I start doing it like every day, then there's a chance I'm going to get caught like that."

Whenever KXAN caught a ride, we also kept track of the vehicle’s license plate to check on any potential criminal backgrounds. Digging through municipal court records, KXAN found at least 18 drivers cited for giving illegal rides over the last two years who also had a criminal history. We brought the records to Council Member Ann Kitchen. Riffling through pages of criminal histories for drivers cited over the past two years, Kitchen said, "That is unacceptable.”

During the Prop 1 election last May, Kitchen and others pushed for fingerprinting every rideshare driver operating within city limits, just like taxi drivers. Despite the new ordinance, she now says there’s still a risk on the road.

"You're taking your life in your hands,” Kitchen said. “So we need to continue to take every effort, not only for our fingerprinting process for our permitted drivers, but to crack down on drivers that are just ignoring all requirements and going out there and offering their services.”

Rushing says that crackdown is years overdue and the crime, is now on a fast track.

"Nobody is putting checks and balances in place, then of course, you're going to have more and more people doing it,” he said, adding with the rideshare culture of unmarked vehicles, "It's hard to decipher who's legit and who's not.”

KXAN went back and tracked down all of the drivers in our story. Each felt what they were doing was not a big deal. One said he was not even aware it was against the law. If a driver gets caught without proper permitting, it’s a Class C Misdemeanor with a fine up to $500.

KXAN spotted the activity and hailed rides near the intersection of Seventh and Trinity Streets, a main pickup and drop off point just beyond the East Sixth Street barricades. According to city records, the area where most illegal drivers are cited over the past two years were at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and the 100 block of East Second Street.