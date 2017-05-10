City of Austin Overtime: Over budget and rising

Concerns over excess hours are nothing new.

The City Auditor last reviewed citywide overtime in 2004 and found "controls over the use of overtime are incomplete and inconsistently enforced. (And) the City of Austin places no limit on the number of hours worked."

In an April interview, Assistant City Manager Mark Washington said overtime is something the city wants to evaluate each year during the budget process. “In addition to the cost of labor, we want to make sure that the services that the taxpayers are getting are reflective of the amount of taxes that they are paying,” he said.

Compared to other major Texas cities, Austin’s overtime expenditures appear significant. In FY 2016, Austin was surpassed only by Houston in overtime pay. Austin more than doubled the dollar amounts paid by Dallas and more than tripled overtime pay in Fort Worth and El Paso.

Washington explained that Austin is run differently than the city of Dallas. "We have services that are unique to Austin that may require more labor in terms of responding, so utility. The city of Dallas doesn't own its utility. Or the airport, which is a 24-hour operation, city of Dallas has services in the airport but they don't operate the major international airport," said Washington.

KXAN requested overtime and payroll data from San Antonio, but that city has not yet responded to a request for overtime data.

FY2016 Overtime by City Amount Approximate # of Employees Houston $86.2M 20,000 Austin $71.1M 13,500 Dallas $29.1M 13,000 Fort Worth $20.1M 6,826 El Paso $14.8M 6,000

KXAN pressed the city manager's office to explain how the city can slow Austin's escalating overtime. Washington said ultimate responsibility for the budget falls on the mayor and city council, despite department heads overseeing their own budgets. "What the city manager is charged with doing is making sure that the services are delivered to the city within the budget authority that the council has given the city manager," said Washington.

In an interview with KXAN, District 10 City Council Member Alison Alter likened Austin’s use of overtime to a canary in a coal mine – it’s more a symptom than the problem itself. It likely indicates recruitment and retention issues, she said.

“We also need to solve this because it does have fiscal implications, and if we can save three or four million dollars a year by not having excess overtime, we need to do that,” Alter said.

When asked if taxpayers should be concerned that the city is mismanaging overtime, Alter responded, “I'm not sure that the conclusion I would make is that we're mismanaging overtime, as much as we have challenges as a growing city that we need to address."

Each city department budgets the amount of overtime it uses each fiscal year. KXAN found many departments have exceeded those yearly budgets.

District 9 City Council Member and Mayor Pro Tem Kathie Tovo said the city is focused on bringing down overtime expenditure, particularly at APD and AFD, where it is used the most.

“I would really emphasize that our police chief and our fire chief and our city manager are all completely committed to reducing this cost,” Tovo told KXAN in April. “In my opinion, they are very interested in seeing that those costs come down and are replaced by permanent staff members.”

