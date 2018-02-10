City of Austin overhauls asbestos policy after several incidents

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The city of Austin has reviewed its own asbestos program and found numerous failures and deficiencies that may have led to exposures at four separate departments in the past two years.

The city initiated the asbestos review after KXAN reported multiple asbestos disturbances that have potentially affected up to 200 city employees.

The review lists nine problems with the asbestos program, including lack of personnel to manage it, lack of asbestos procedure knowledge, lack of training, inadequate oversight of consultants that perform testing and abatement, a failure to review procedures and contact the asbestos team, and unauthorized renovations by city staff, among others.

Eric Stockton, with the Building Services Department, said the results of the review will strengthen the authority of the asbestos program and clarify workers’ responsibilities. The review, he said, is all part of the city’s effort to protect employees and stop exposures.

Stockton apologized to the workers that may have been exposed.

“I want them to know that we care and that, for me personally, I’m really sorry that that ever happened to them,” Stockton said. “If we can tighten up the procedures, then it won’t happen again.”

The city is now expanding its asbestos team, developing better procedures for dealing with contractors, posting signage to alert if a building may have asbestos, beginning a review of every building’s asbestos survey, and training or retraining employees on asbestos policy, according to the review.

KXAN’s investigations first found possible asbestos exposures at an airport office building. Later, we discovered asbestos incidents in the Parks and Recreation Department, Fire Department and Water Utility.

The city’s review notes two additional exposures not previously reported by KXAN.

In one case, a subsurface asbestos cement pipe at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport was disturbed during a November 2016 terminal improvement project. Only contractors were may have been exposed, according to the review.

In another case, a contractor removed a beehive from a wall that contained asbestos at Fire Station No. 24, which is located on Nuckols Crossing Road in southeast Austin. That January 2016 incident did not involve city workers, according to the review.

Carol Guthrie, with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), said workers involved in the asbestos incidents have not been satisfied with the city’s responses. Guthrie called the asbestos incidents “shameful” and said the city should have enforced better guidelines to prevent potential exposures years ago.

“The way the city has handled the asbestos in the other areas has not been very forthcoming,” Guthrie said. “I think it’s safe for me to say that the majority of people who have been involved in these situations, in all these different departments that you have uncovered, do not have any trust.”