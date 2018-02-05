Caught on Camera: TxDOT dumping roadkill, waste and more

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) -- Jimi Lovejoy had no idea what he would ultimately find when he saw dozens of vultures swarming along US 290 and decided to pull his car over to investigate.

Just outside the Dripping Springs city limits, Lovejoy steered through an opening in a concrete barrier and onto an old public right-of-way hidden by a grove of Ashe juniper trees. Just 50 yards from the highway, beneath a looming water tower bearing the inscription “Dripping Springs Gateway to the Hill Country,” Lovejoy made a troubling discovery.

The buzzards were feeding on dozens of decomposing animal carcasses. It was a roadkill dumping ground. Deer in various states of decay were haphazardly piled on the ground and tossed into a drainage ditch.

Lovejoy decided to set up a game camera to find out who was responsible for the dumping. He also contacted KXAN, and our own stationary cameras went up, on the public right-of-way.

Over several weeks, the cameras captured images of Texas Department of Transportation employees using state equipment to dump roadkill and road debris laced with garbage at the site. KXAN also found a black pool of oily sludge seeping into the soil and running down the back of the dump into a drainage area within the sensitive Edwards Aquifer recharge zone.

TxDOT officials said the deer and oil disposal did not follow department guidelines, but they did not believe it was illegal. However, environmental experts said the materials at the site should never have been dumped on the ground, and they could be hazardous to the environment. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality opened an investigation into the site, after KXAN inquired about the dumping.

“This is the Gateway to the Hill Country, and to pollute the very beginning of the headwaters that is probably one of the very worst things that you could possibly do. And, they thought it was OK,” Lovejoy said, regarding the TxDOT employees seen on camera dumping the materials.