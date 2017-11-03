Asbestos exposures proliferate in city buildings, affect up to 200

Highlights

AUSTIN (KXAN) -- When the Austin Water Utility directed more than a dozen of its employees to pull down a ceiling, remove furniture and sweep a small south Austin utility building in July, none of those employees knew the room was already contaminated with asbestos.

Several of the workers said they were not given the proper protective equipment. After being told they may have been exposed to asbestos, the workers fear for their health, according to workplace injury incident forms obtained by KXAN.

“I wore my dust mask for the majority of the day, but I did take it off from time to time during breaks. I guess that doesn’t really matter since they aren’t approved for asbestos,” one employee wrote in a form. “By the end of the day, I was drenched in sweat. My jeans and shirt were both dripping and completely covered in dust, dirt and asbestos, apparently.”

And the 20 Austin Water workers are far from alone.

A six-month KXAN investigation has uncovered a string of asbestos contaminations in at least four different city departments dating back nearly two years. The exposures potentially affected up to 200 employees, and they each have similarities.

Several city employees, who spoke with KXAN on a condition of anonymity because they fear retaliation, said individual departments cut corners, bypassed protocols and ignored warnings that could have prevented the asbestos disturbances and possible exposures.

“This is abnormal,” said city spokesman David Green, regarding the series of asbestos exposures.

After KXAN began inquiring at multiple departments and requesting interviews for this report, the Office of the City Manager in October halted all interviews and said the city would not comment further until it took stock of the situation with its own “executive review.” The city said the review, which was spurred by KXAN’s investigation, would cover the four departments and likely wrap up by the end of the year.

City Council Member Kathie Tovo said she is glad the city manager’s office has stepped in to take a look at the asbestos contaminations.

“I would anticipate that if there is a need for a response she will take appropriate action,” Tovo said, referencing Interim City Manager Elaine Hart.

In a previous written statement, the city said employee safety is a top priority, and the city would never intentionally expose its employees to asbestos.

"The City is committed to improving internal processes, training, and communication to ensure our high standards are met for a safe working environment for all staff,” a city spokesperson said in a written statement to KXAN.

So far, KXAN has found asbestos contamination incidents at the Aviation Department, Fire Department, Austin Water and Parks and Recreation Department.

Parks and Recreation and AFD have not acknowledged to KXAN if any city employees were possibly exposed to asbestos.

In certain cases, it appears department employees proceeded with work that was denied, or they never submitted necessary requests to start work in the first place.

“I just want it to stop. Period. Just stop. Don't do it anymore. If the building needs to be shut down, they need to be shut down,” said one worker who said he witnessed unauthorized construction at an East Austin auditorium. “At the end of the day, all for what? For what? What did that project mean so much that it put people’s lives in danger?”