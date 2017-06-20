Asbestos exposure at Austin airport facility affects 120 employees

One employee said he saw workers ripping up carpet and tile and exposing black mastic, which is industrial adhesive, that could contain asbestos in February 2016, he said.

“Stop immediately and mark this area off as ‘do not disturb,’” the employee said he stated at the time. He then took his concerns about the black mastic to ABIA management, but the concerns went nowhere, he said.

Days after that employee elevated the issue to aviation management, he saw employees working on carpet renovations again, he said. The city did not stop its scheduled February and June renovations, despite worker concerns taken to management about asbestos contamination, according to interviews and city records.

The Department of Aviation initially denied the accounts of workers who spoke with KXAN.

In two separate emails, the Department of Aviation, a city agency, first told KXAN "no employees" brought asbestos concerns to management. But as we uncovered more evidence, and informed each city council member and member of the Austin Airport Advisory Commission of our findings, the city changed its story. In a later email, the city admitted two employees did speak up about asbestos concerns at the beginning of the renovations.

The Department of Aviation said it was relying on a 2004 building survey that did not show asbestos was present in the work areas, says public information officer Jim Halbrook.

Halbrook broke down the city’s timeline of events. In February and June of 2016 the city performed renovations with guidance from the 2004 survey. In response to mold concerns after a May 2016 flood, the city performed testing in the Maintenance Complex over the summer. The first retesting results came back in July showing asbestos in the building. Since the presence of asbestos conflicted with the 2004 survey, the city conducted a second test on the air that showed no asbestos in August, he said. Keep in mind, the air test was conducted several months after at least one worker brought concerns about asbestos contamination in February.

"I am concerned for everybody’s health who was in the building.”

It wasn’t until Sept. 29, 2016, that the Department of Aviation sent a notice to the city’s Building Services Department notifying it of an “accidental disturbance” of asbestos-containing material and the need for “expedited decontamination."

Also in late September, ABIA alerted 120 staff members about the contamination. The employees were advised to fill out medical surveys, according to city records.

Workers who spoke with KXAN said their years in the construction industry helped them recognize the black mastic as a potentially dangerous substance.

“I’ve seen this stuff before. It looks like black tar, which had dried long ago and was very brittle, and when they scraped the floor and break this stuff up, part of it becomes dust and gets into the air,” the employee said. “When it gets into the air, it affects everybody in the building, not just those guys working on it.”

Eight city employees working directly on the carpet renovations have been provided medical surveillance for life, the city said. KXAN has not found any instances of employees with medical issues directly related to the 2016 asbestos exposure.