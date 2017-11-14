Weather Blog

“Sun dog” phenomenon catches eye of Central Texans

By under
A sun dog seen in south Austin Nov. 13, 2017 (Courtesy Lee Sherrod)
A sun dog seen in south Austin Nov. 13, 2017 (Courtesy Lee Sherrod)

A fairly common, but spectacular property of optical physics prompted a flood of pictures from our KXAN viewers on Monday afternoon.

The small rainbow feature that appeared on the sides, top or bottom of the sun yesterday is known as a “sun dog.” This occurs only when the sunshine is filtered through high, thin cirrus clouds.

Optical physics says that when light is refracted at a 22.5° angle by the ice crystals that make up the cirrus clouds, it produces a small rainbow to those of us on Earth. According to the National Weather Service, the colors usually go from red closest to the sun, out to blue on the outside of the sun dog.

We always love seeing your pictures! Send them to reportit@kxan.com, with one click through our KXAN Weather app or by uploading them to the KXAN website.

A sun dog seen in the Austin area on Nov. 13, 2017 (Courtesy Barry Dreyling)
A sun dog seen in the Austin area on Nov. 13, 2017 (Courtesy Barry Dreyling)

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s