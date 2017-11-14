“Sun dog” phenomenon catches eye of Central Texans

A fairly common, but spectacular property of optical physics prompted a flood of pictures from our KXAN viewers on Monday afternoon.

The small rainbow feature that appeared on the sides, top or bottom of the sun yesterday is known as a “sun dog.” This occurs only when the sunshine is filtered through high, thin cirrus clouds.

Optical physics says that when light is refracted at a 22.5° angle by the ice crystals that make up the cirrus clouds, it produces a small rainbow to those of us on Earth. According to the National Weather Service, the colors usually go from red closest to the sun, out to blue on the outside of the sun dog.

