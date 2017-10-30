A “spooky” Halloween forecast with approaching cold front!

As you and your “ghouls and goblins” get ready to roam the neighborhood in search of sweets, you may find yourself with an extra jacket and umbrella, as well! An approaching cold front and weak storm system is slated to arrive Tuesday, bringing big changes to our forecast on Halloween.

The overnight cold front will drop high temperatures by 10-15 degrees Tuesday afternoon.

As the weak storm overrides the cool air at the surface, gray skies with periods of rain are expected on Halloween. The most likely time period for wet weather appears to be closer to sunset through Wednesday morning.

Our future radar goes on to show that we may actually have the best rain and storms chances increase well after trick-or-treaters head to bed. So while you should go ahead and keep your “trick-or-treat” plans, it’s best to keep an eye on the development of rain and storms with your Interactive Radar on the KXAN Weather app.