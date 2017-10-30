Weather Blog

A “spooky” Halloween forecast with approaching cold front!

By under

As you and your “ghouls and goblins” get ready to roam the neighborhood in search of sweets, you may find yourself with an extra jacket and umbrella, as well! An approaching cold front and weak storm system is slated to arrive Tuesday, bringing big changes to our forecast on Halloween.

The overnight cold front will drop high temperatures by 10-15 degrees Tuesday afternoon.

Latest look at future temperatures Tuesday late afternoon.

As the weak storm overrides the cool air at the surface, gray skies with periods of rain are expected on Halloween. The most likely time period for wet weather appears to be closer to sunset through Wednesday morning.

Future radar (RPM computer model) showing cloudy skies, as well as off and on scattered showers possible after 5pm.
Future radar (RPM computer model) showing cloudy skies, along with increasing coverage of scattered showers to the east by 7pm.

Our future radar goes on to show that we may actually have the best rain and storms chances increase well after trick-or-treaters head to bed. So while you should go ahead and keep your “trick-or-treat” plans, it’s best to keep an eye on the development of rain and storms with your Interactive Radar on the KXAN Weather app.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s