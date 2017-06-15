Summer: hotter, wetter than usual

The Climate Prediction Center issued its three-month outlook on Thursday, June 15th for the astronomical months of summer: July, August and September. The summer solstice occurs late on Tuesday, June 20th this year and the autumnal equinox occurs on the afternoon of September 22nd.

The outlook indicates a hotter than normal summer. The average first day of triple digits is July 10th in Austin, but that day may come early this year. We already hit 98 degrees on June 13th, which is the warmest temperature reached so far this year.

The outlook also says conditions will be wetter than normal. That’s good news during what can be traditionally some of our driest stretches of the year. Last year was also wetter than average during the same months. We expect 7.22″ over July, August and September, but received 10.96″ in 2016. Any potential tropical activity can also have a big impact on rain totals in the coming months.

The CPC issues these outlooks on the third Thursday of every month. At this time, outlooks for the rest of this year all the way through September, 2018 are hotter than normal. Precipitation is not as staunch. Wetter than normal conditions are possible through October 2017, when we return to equal chances of above or below average rain.