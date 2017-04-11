So… what happened with the rain?

The heavy rain threat is not over yet. Track interactive radar as storms roll through Austin.

A slow-moving cold front sinking our way yesterday from north Texas was expected to move overhead, then stall somewhere over Central Texas last night.

In situations like this, a stalled cold front can act as a convergence zone — an area where colliding air masses are forced upward, producing heavy rain.

As we told you on KXAN News, where the cold front set up overnight, and how long it stalled, would dictate who saw the heaviest rain totals.

As luck would have it, the cold front stalled shy of the most heavily populated areas of Central Texas. It stood still, draped from Mason and Llano counties, to Lampasas, northward towards Waco.

Along the front, computer model estimates proved accurate, with 5″ of rain between Mason and Llano, flooding roadways during the dark of night. Radar indicated rain totals just one county north of Williamson Co. (Bell County) are approaching one foot, with heavy rain still falling as of 9:45 a.m.

High-resolution weather forecasting computers combined with human forecasting skills typically prove to be a fairly reliable combination. But as we saw last night, Mother Nature will occasionally find a way to keep us humble.

As of mid-morning Tuesday, the front finally appears to be getting a push southward. The threat of heavy rain and severe storms remains.