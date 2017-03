Wednesday morning brought a great deal of low clouds across the KXAN viewing area. However, it’s the formation those clouds were making that had many folks grabbing their cameras and snapping a photo. So why were the clouds taking on such a “wavy” shape?

The cloud formation many had witnessed is called “Undulatus Asperatus.” This “undulation” or wave-like motion in the atmosphere moves air up and down, causing winds to brush along the base of low clouds. And voilà…you’ve got waves in the sky!

