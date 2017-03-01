It’s official: we just experienced Austin’s warmest winter

With the end of meteorological winter (December-January-February), we can now officially declare this winter the warmest in recorded history in Austin. Many temperature records were broken, including the warmest February on record, the most 80 degree or warmer days, etc. Temperature records at Camp Mabry in Austin date to 1897. At ABIA, records began in 1942.

Here is a look at some of this winter’s records, with thanks to our friend Bob Rose at LCRA for the compilation:

February 2017 was clearly the warmest February on record at both Camp Mabry and at Austin Bergstrom. At Camp Mabry, this February was 2.2 degrees warmer than previous warmest February in 1999. At Bergstrom, this February was 1.6 degrees warmer than the previous warmest February in 1957.

Camp Mabry recorded 12 February days with temperatures at or above 80 degrees. A new record for February.

Austin-Bergstrom recorded 16 February days with temperatures at or above 80 degrees. A new record for February.

The lowest temperature observed at Camp Mabry in February was 40 degrees on the 16th. This is a new record for the fewest number of days (one) with the temperature reaching 40 degrees or lower.

Winter 2015-2016 was the warmest on record at both Camp Mabry and at Austin Bergstrom. It’s interesting to note the winter of 2016-2017 at Camp Mabry was 1 degree warmer than the previous warmest recorded in 1999.

Austin-Camp Mabry recorded 19 days this winter with the temperature at or above 80 degrees. This is the most ever recorded.

Austin-Bergstrom recorded 26 days this winter with the temperature at or above 80 degrees. This is by far the most ever recorded.

Austin-Camp Mabry recorded 5 days with freezing temperatures this winter. This places 2016-2017 in 9th place for winters with the fewest freezes.

Austin-Bergstrom recorded 10 days with freezing temperatures this winter. This places 2016-2017 in 9th place for winters with the fewest freezes.

Rainfall December through February at Camp Mabry totaled 8.76 inches, 2.12 inches above normal. This ranks as the 34th wettest winter on record.

Rainfall December through February at Austin-Bergstrom totaled 10.42 inches, 3.70 inches above normal. This ranks as the 12th wettest winter on record.

February 2017

Austin-Camp Mabry warmest Februarys

Rank Year Mean Avg Temperature Missing Count 1 2017 64.5 0 2 1999 62.3 0 3 2000 62.1 0 4 1976 61.3 0 5 2009 60.9 0 – 1957 60.9 0 7 1932 60.6 0 8 1962 60.3 0 9 2016 59.8 0 10 1930 59.6 0

Austin-Bergstrom warmest Februarys

Rank Year Mean Avg Temperature Missing Count 1 2017 63.7 0 2 1957 62.1 0 3 1976 61.9 0 4 1962 60.4 0 5 1954 59.9 0 6 1943 59.7 0 7 2000 59.4 0 8 1990 59.0 0 9 1952 58.9 0 10 2009 58.8 0

Austin-Camp Mabry; Number of February days at or above 80 degrees

Rank Year Number of Days Max Temperature >= 80 Missing Count 1 2017 12 0 2 2000 9 0 – 1996 9 0 – 1904 9 0 5 2008 8 0 – 1925 8 0 – 1917 8 0 8 2014 7 0 – 1986 7 0 – 1962 7 0

Austin-Bergstrom; Number of February days at or above 80 degrees.

Rank Year Number of Days Max Temperature >= 80 Missing Count 1 2017 16 0 2 1996 9 9 3 2000 8 0 4 1986 7 1 – 1980 7 1 – 1976 7 0 – 1962 7 0 – 1957 7 0 9 2009 6 0 – 1974 6 0 – 1972 6 0 – 1954 6 0

Austin-Camp Mabry, Number of February days at or below 40 degrees

Rank Year Number of Days Min Temperature <= 40 Missing Count 1 2017 1 0 2 1990 2 0 – 1957 2 0 – 1932 2 0 5 2000 3 0 – 1998 3 0 – 1992 3 0 8 1999 4 0 – 1987 4 0 – 1962 4 0 – 1931 4 0 – 1930 4 0

Winter 2016-2017

Austin-Camp Mabry warmest winters

Rank Season Mean Avg Temperature Missing Count 1 2016-2017 58.7 0 2 1999-2000 57.7 0 – 1906-1907 57.7 0 4 1951-1952 57.1 0 5 1998-1999 56.9 0 6 2012-2013 56.7 0 7 2015-2016 56.3 0 – 1910-1911 56.3 0 9 2008-2009 56.0 0 – 1970-1971 56.0 0 – 1956-1957 56.0 0 12 1931-1932 55.6 0

Austin-Bergstrom warmest winters

Rank Season Mean Avg Temperature Missing Count 1 2016-2017 58.0 0 2 1951-1952 57.8 0 3 1970-1971 57.6 0 4 1956-1957 56.6 4 5 1949-1950 56.1 1 6 1971-1972 56.0 0 7 1994-1995 55.6 9 8 1975-1976 55.3 0 – 1942-1943 55.3 0 10 1988-1989 55.1 1

Austin-Camp Mabry number of winter days at or above 80 degrees.

Rank Season Number of Days Max Temperature >= 80 Missing Count 1 2016-2017 19 0 2 1924-1925 18 0 3 1916-1917 16 0 4 1970-1971 15 0 5 2012-2013 14 0 – 1995-1996 14 0 – 1951-1952 14 0 8 2008-2009 13 0 – 2007-2008 13 0 – 1999-2000 13 0 11 1933-1934 12 0

Austin-Bergstrom number of winter days at or above 80 degrees.

Rank Season Number of Days Max Temperature >= 80 Missing Count 1 2016-2017 26 0 2 1970-1971 16 0 3 1999-2000 15 0 4 2008-2009 13 0 5 2005-2006 12 0 – 1971-1972 12 0 – 1951-1952 12 0 8 2012-2013 11 0 9 1973-1974 9 0 – 1949-1950 9 0 11 2010-2011 8 0

Austin-Camp Mabry number of winter days at or below 32 degrees

Rank Season Number of Days Min Temperature <= 32 Missing Count 1 1992-1993 1 0 2 1997-1998 3 0 – 1994-1995 3 0 – 1991-1992 3 0 – 1956-1957 3 0 – 1940-1941 3 0 – 1931-1932 3 0 8 2015-2016 4 0 9 2016-2017 5 0 – 1986-1987 5 0 – 1944-1945 5 0 – 1906-1907 5 0

Austin-Bergstrom number of winter days at or below 32 degrees

Rank Season Number of Days Min Temperature <= 32 Missing Count 1 1982-1983 2 0 – 1944-1945 2 0 3 1956-1957 3 2 4 1986-1987 6 0 – 1952-1953 6 0 – 1951-1952 6 0 7 1991-1992 7 0 8 1949-1950 8 1 9 2016-2017 10 0 – 1954-1955 10 1 – 1942-1943 10 0