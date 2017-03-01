It’s official: we just experienced Austin’s warmest winter

With the end of meteorological winter (December-January-February), we can now officially declare this winter the warmest in recorded history in Austin. Many temperature records were broken, including the warmest February on record, the most 80 degree or warmer days, etc. Temperature records at Camp Mabry in Austin date to 1897. At ABIA, records began in 1942.
Here is a look at some of this winter’s records, with thanks to our friend Bob Rose at LCRA for the compilation:
- February 2017 was clearly the warmest February on record at both Camp Mabry and at Austin Bergstrom. At Camp Mabry, this February was 2.2 degrees warmer than previous warmest February in 1999. At Bergstrom, this February was 1.6 degrees warmer than the previous warmest February in 1957.
- Camp Mabry recorded 12 February days with temperatures at or above 80 degrees. A new record for February.
- Austin-Bergstrom recorded 16 February days with temperatures at or above 80 degrees. A new record for February.
- The lowest temperature observed at Camp Mabry in February was 40 degrees on the 16th. This is a new record for the fewest number of days (one) with the temperature reaching 40 degrees or lower.
- Winter 2015-2016 was the warmest on record at both Camp Mabry and at Austin Bergstrom. It’s interesting to note the winter of 2016-2017 at Camp Mabry was 1 degree warmer than the previous warmest recorded in 1999.
- Austin-Camp Mabry recorded 19 days this winter with the temperature at or above 80 degrees. This is the most ever recorded.
- Austin-Bergstrom recorded 26 days this winter with the temperature at or above 80 degrees. This is by far the most ever recorded.
- Austin-Camp Mabry recorded 5 days with freezing temperatures this winter. This places 2016-2017 in 9th place for winters with the fewest freezes.
- Austin-Bergstrom recorded 10 days with freezing temperatures this winter. This places 2016-2017 in 9th place for winters with the fewest freezes.
- Rainfall December through February at Camp Mabry totaled 8.76 inches, 2.12 inches above normal. This ranks as the 34th wettest winter on record.
- Rainfall December through February at Austin-Bergstrom totaled 10.42 inches, 3.70 inches above normal. This ranks as the 12th wettest winter on record.
February 2017
Austin-Camp Mabry warmest Februarys
|Rank
|Year
|Mean Avg Temperature
|Missing Count
|1
|2017
|64.5
|0
|2
|1999
|62.3
|0
|3
|2000
|62.1
|0
|4
|1976
|61.3
|0
|5
|2009
|60.9
|0
|–
|1957
|60.9
|0
|7
|1932
|60.6
|0
|8
|1962
|60.3
|0
|9
|2016
|59.8
|0
|10
|1930
|59.6
|0
Austin-Bergstrom warmest Februarys
|Rank
|Year
|Mean Avg Temperature
|Missing Count
|1
|2017
|63.7
|0
|2
|1957
|62.1
|0
|3
|1976
|61.9
|0
|4
|1962
|60.4
|0
|5
|1954
|59.9
|0
|6
|1943
|59.7
|0
|7
|2000
|59.4
|0
|8
|1990
|59.0
|0
|9
|1952
|58.9
|0
|10
|2009
|58.8
|0
Austin-Camp Mabry; Number of February days at or above 80 degrees
|Rank
|Year
|Number of Days Max Temperature >= 80
|Missing Count
|1
|2017
|12
|0
|2
|2000
|9
|0
|–
|1996
|9
|0
|–
|1904
|9
|0
|5
|2008
|8
|0
|–
|1925
|8
|0
|–
|1917
|8
|0
|8
|2014
|7
|0
|–
|1986
|7
|0
|–
|1962
|7
|0
Austin-Bergstrom; Number of February days at or above 80 degrees.
|Rank
|Year
|Number of Days Max Temperature >= 80
|Missing Count
|1
|2017
|16
|0
|2
|1996
|9
|9
|3
|2000
|8
|0
|4
|1986
|7
|1
|–
|1980
|7
|1
|–
|1976
|7
|0
|–
|1962
|7
|0
|–
|1957
|7
|0
|9
|2009
|6
|0
|–
|1974
|6
|0
|–
|1972
|6
|0
|–
|1954
|6
|0
Austin-Camp Mabry, Number of February days at or below 40 degrees
|Rank
|Year
|Number of Days Min Temperature <= 40
|Missing Count
|1
|2017
|1
|0
|2
|1990
|2
|0
|–
|1957
|2
|0
|–
|1932
|2
|0
|5
|2000
|3
|0
|–
|1998
|3
|0
|–
|1992
|3
|0
|8
|1999
|4
|0
|–
|1987
|4
|0
|–
|1962
|4
|0
|–
|1931
|4
|0
|–
|1930
|4
|0
Winter 2016-2017
Austin-Camp Mabry warmest winters
|Rank
|Season
|Mean Avg Temperature
|Missing Count
|1
|2016-2017
|58.7
|0
|2
|1999-2000
|57.7
|0
|–
|1906-1907
|57.7
|0
|4
|1951-1952
|57.1
|0
|5
|1998-1999
|56.9
|0
|6
|2012-2013
|56.7
|0
|7
|2015-2016
|56.3
|0
|–
|1910-1911
|56.3
|0
|9
|2008-2009
|56.0
|0
|–
|1970-1971
|56.0
|0
|–
|1956-1957
|56.0
|0
|12
|1931-1932
|55.6
|0
Austin-Bergstrom warmest winters
|Rank
|Season
|Mean Avg Temperature
|Missing Count
|1
|2016-2017
|58.0
|0
|2
|1951-1952
|57.8
|0
|3
|1970-1971
|57.6
|0
|4
|1956-1957
|56.6
|4
|5
|1949-1950
|56.1
|1
|6
|1971-1972
|56.0
|0
|7
|1994-1995
|55.6
|9
|8
|1975-1976
|55.3
|0
|–
|1942-1943
|55.3
|0
|10
|1988-1989
|55.1
|1
Austin-Camp Mabry number of winter days at or above 80 degrees.
|Rank
|Season
|Number of Days Max Temperature >= 80
|Missing Count
|1
|2016-2017
|19
|0
|2
|1924-1925
|18
|0
|3
|1916-1917
|16
|0
|4
|1970-1971
|15
|0
|5
|2012-2013
|14
|0
|–
|1995-1996
|14
|0
|–
|1951-1952
|14
|0
|8
|2008-2009
|13
|0
|–
|2007-2008
|13
|0
|–
|1999-2000
|13
|0
|11
|1933-1934
|12
|0
Austin-Bergstrom number of winter days at or above 80 degrees.
|Rank
|Season
|Number of Days Max Temperature >= 80
|Missing Count
|1
|2016-2017
|26
|0
|2
|1970-1971
|16
|0
|3
|1999-2000
|15
|0
|4
|2008-2009
|13
|0
|5
|2005-2006
|12
|0
|–
|1971-1972
|12
|0
|–
|1951-1952
|12
|0
|8
|2012-2013
|11
|0
|9
|1973-1974
|9
|0
|–
|1949-1950
|9
|0
|11
|2010-2011
|8
|0
Austin-Camp Mabry number of winter days at or below 32 degrees
|Rank
|Season
|Number of Days Min Temperature <= 32
|Missing Count
|1
|1992-1993
|1
|0
|2
|1997-1998
|3
|0
|–
|1994-1995
|3
|0
|–
|1991-1992
|3
|0
|–
|1956-1957
|3
|0
|–
|1940-1941
|3
|0
|–
|1931-1932
|3
|0
|8
|2015-2016
|4
|0
|9
|2016-2017
|5
|0
|–
|1986-1987
|5
|0
|–
|1944-1945
|5
|0
|–
|1906-1907
|5
|0
Austin-Bergstrom number of winter days at or below 32 degrees
|Rank
|Season
|Number of Days Min Temperature <= 32
|Missing Count
|1
|1982-1983
|2
|0
|–
|1944-1945
|2
|0
|3
|1956-1957
|3
|2
|4
|1986-1987
|6
|0
|–
|1952-1953
|6
|0
|–
|1951-1952
|6
|0
|7
|1991-1992
|7
|0
|8
|1949-1950
|8
|1
|9
|2016-2017
|10
|0
|–
|1954-1955
|10
|1
|–
|1942-1943
|10
|0