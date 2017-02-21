Wildflower season may come early this year

There’s no doubt it’s been a relatively mild winter season. Add in the sufficient rain since the fall months and unseasonable mild temperatures this February, and you’ve got a recipe for a bright and early bloom in wildflowers.

Experts at The University of Texas at Austin’s Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center say this combination could be what allows Central Texas’ wildflower season to start earlier than usual, as well as even last over a longer period time.

That doesn’t mean we’re completely in the clear for big temperature drop if a cold front sweeps through in the coming weeks.

“When a cold snap happens, bluebonnets are rarely damaged,” says Andrea DeLong-Amaya, director of horticulture at the Wildflower Center. “But when we have warm spells as we have, and plants such as mountain laurels bloom, they are vulnerable to damage during a late hard freeze. We’ve had freezes in late March and early April, and if things are blooming by then, we can lose a lot of flowers for the season.”

