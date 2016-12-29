Cedar count reaches second highest level in recorded history

Allergy sufferers beware, strong winds from a dry cold front early this morning have kicked up cedar pollen. A lot of cedar pollen.

According to our allergy partners at Allergy & Asthma Associates, today’s cedar count of 21,952 grains per cubic meter is the second highest cedar count in recorded history.

Here’s where it ranks compared to other recent cedar pollen spikes:

Mid-1990s 32,000 grains/cubic meter

Dec. 29, 2016 21,952 grains/cubic meter

Jan. 15, 2014 21,400 grains/cubic meter



The cedar allergy season typically ramps up in late December, and can last until March. Dry, windy weather often causes cedar pollen to jump, while rain can help lower the concentrations.