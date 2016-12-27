Cedar pollen spikes into “high” concentration for first time this winter

For the first time this winter season, cedar pollen is climbing into the “high” concentration today.

As experts warned us last month, drought recovery last year combined with above-average rainfall this year have led to rapid cedar tree growth. This is expected to lead to more pollen production this winter.

Cedar season typically ramps up the third week of December and continues through the end of February, but experts say this cedar season could last through mid-March.

Cedar pollen typically spikes on dry, windy days like those we often see behind strong winter cold fronts. The cold front arriving early Thursday morning may mean an even more significant spike in cedar pollen later this week.