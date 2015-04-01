Marginal risk of severe storms late Friday

A cold front interacting with an unstable atmosphere may trigger a few severe thunderstorms locally late in the day Friday.

NOAA/NWS Storm Prediction Center meteorologists are placing Central Texas in a “marginal” severe risk Friday–which is a category even lower than their “slight risk” area. This means that no widespread/organized severe weather is expected, but an isolated severe storm with large hail or strong wind gusts form.

Here’s the SPC technical discussion relating to our risk of severe weather:

...OH VALLEY/CENTRAL APPALACHIANS WSWWD INTO SRN AND ERN TX... ONGOING CONVECTION ACROSS THE OH VALLEY REGION INVOF THE AFOREMENTIONED COLD FRONT IS FORECAST TO DEVELOP SWWD ACROSS THE TN AND LOWER MS VALLEYS DURING THE AFTERNOON...AS THE FRONT ADVANCES INTO A MOIST/DESTABILIZING AFTERNOON AIRMASS. AS STORMS DEVELOP AND INGEST MOIST/UNSTABLE LOW-LEVEL AIR...STRENGTHENING MID-LEVEL WLYS ACROSS THE REGION SUGGEST LIKELIHOOD FOR STORM ORGANIZATION WITHIN A FAVORED CORRIDOR FROM THE TN/KY AREA WSWWD ACROSS THE LOWER MS VALLEY. HERE...POTENTIAL FOR LOCALLY DAMAGING WINDS AND HAIL IS EVIDENT WITH STRONGER STORMS...LASTING INTO THE EVENING HOURS. MORE ISOLATED STORMS WILL BE POSSIBLE ACROSS SERN AND INTO SRN TX -- WHERE A WEAKER KINEMATIC BUT MORE FAVORABLE THERMODYNAMIC ENVIRONMENT APPEARS SUPPORTIVE OF A LIMITED-COVERAGE SEVERE RISK THAT MAY LINGER INTO THE OVERNIGHT HOURS.