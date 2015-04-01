A cold front interacting with an unstable atmosphere may trigger a few severe thunderstorms locally late in the day Friday.
NOAA/NWS Storm Prediction Center meteorologists are placing Central Texas in a “marginal” severe risk Friday–which is a category even lower than their “slight risk” area. This means that no widespread/organized severe weather is expected, but an isolated severe storm with large hail or strong wind gusts form.
Here’s the SPC technical discussion relating to our risk of severe weather:
...OH VALLEY/CENTRAL APPALACHIANS WSWWD INTO SRN AND ERN TX... ONGOING CONVECTION ACROSS THE OH VALLEY REGION INVOF THE AFOREMENTIONED COLD FRONT IS FORECAST TO DEVELOP SWWD ACROSS THE TN AND LOWER MS VALLEYS DURING THE AFTERNOON...AS THE FRONT ADVANCES INTO A MOIST/DESTABILIZING AFTERNOON AIRMASS. AS STORMS DEVELOP AND INGEST MOIST/UNSTABLE LOW-LEVEL AIR...STRENGTHENING MID-LEVEL WLYS ACROSS THE REGION SUGGEST LIKELIHOOD FOR STORM ORGANIZATION WITHIN A FAVORED CORRIDOR FROM THE TN/KY AREA WSWWD ACROSS THE LOWER MS VALLEY. HERE...POTENTIAL FOR LOCALLY DAMAGING WINDS AND HAIL IS EVIDENT WITH STRONGER STORMS...LASTING INTO THE EVENING HOURS. MORE ISOLATED STORMS WILL BE POSSIBLE ACROSS SERN AND INTO SRN TX -- WHERE A WEAKER KINEMATIC BUT MORE FAVORABLE THERMODYNAMIC ENVIRONMENT APPEARS SUPPORTIVE OF A LIMITED-COVERAGE SEVERE RISK THAT MAY LINGER INTO THE OVERNIGHT HOURS.
2 thoughts on “Marginal risk of severe storms late Friday”
So, what was the reason that not only did no severe weather occur, but next to no precipitation (of any kind) occurred with the Friday afternoon/evening front, and why did the forecast models perform so poorly? (Was this the second or third weather system in the last ten (or so) days that produced much less precipitation than forecast?)
Thanks for your comment, Ramon.
Unfortunately, a “cap” of warm air in the mid-levels of the atmosphere prevented the clouds from building as the front passed through. Therefore, no rain formed.
You are correct that the computer models did not handle this situation very well, and we were all hoping for some rain to help with the ongoing drought. As far as the severe weather threat, I tried to convey just how slight of a threat the “marginal” risk area conveys. Even though our risk of big storms was very small, we do mention it so folks are not caught off guard if a big storm does move through.
Thanks again – have a great Monday!
David Yeomans