LOXLEY, Ala. (KXAN/WKRG) — A tour bus carrying students returning to Houston from a school trip plunged into a ravine off an interstate in Alabama.

Officials report between 12 and 20 people were hurt and that up to 45 people may have been on the bus, according to KXAN sister station WKRG. Interstate 10 eastbound was shut down on the Alabama side, west of the Florida border.

It is not known which school students were returning from or where they went for their trip.