How to get free FAFSA help before early deadline Wednesday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — College isn’t getting any cheaper, and a local community group wants to make sure you or your future grad is getting as much financial aid as possible.

Foundation Communities operates its College Hub to help people file their FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) form to meet Wednesday’s priority deadline. Doing so ensures prospective college students get as much money in aid as possible. Filing the form by the early deadline opens up potentially thousands more dollars in aid.

That way, you’re not scrambling to come up with the funds you need as the school year draws closer.

“For some families it’s really difficult to come up with $5,000 or $6,000 in a couple of months,” College Hub’s student success coordinator Jaime Ayala said, “and the student is forced to not go to that university or college or sit out a semester because they don’t have the money.”

Anyone making less than $55,000 a year is eligible for free help with the FAFSA application at College Hub’s two locations, one at 5900 Airport Boulevard in north Austin, the other at 2600 West Stassney Lane in south Austin.

You’ll need to bring with you some financial information, and workers there will help you fill out the online form and get it submitted on time. Details on what to bring can be found here.

You can make an appointment at the link above or call one of the two financial centers to set up a time to come in. They also accept walk-ins.