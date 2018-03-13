Employee at Amazon facility in San Marcos charged with terroristic threat

The Amazon fulfillment center in San Marcos is as large as 15 football fields (KXAN Photo/Kate Winkle)
LOCKHART, Texas (KXAN) — A Snapchat post by an employee of the Amazon fulfillment center in San Marcos that read, “Don’t go to Amazon tomorrow” along with a photo of three rifles led to the employee’s arrest.

Joshua Logan Hawkins, 19, was reported to police on March 9. In a Facebook post by the Lockhart Police Department Monday, officials say Hawkins, who has been charged with terroristic threat, lives in Lockhart.

After seeing the Snapchat post, police got a warrant for his arrest and a search warrant for his address.

Officers arrested Hawkins at his home and found three rifles inside.

Bond has been set at $1,500. He has been booked into the Caldwell County Jail.

