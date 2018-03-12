World premiere of “Ready Player One” movie shines with Austin pride

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The movie Ready Player One had its world premiere Sunday night at the South by Southwest Festival. The movie is directed by Steven Spielberg and based on the global bestseller by Ernest Cline, who lives in Austin.

On Saturday, SXSW announced the movie would premiere at the festival to the surprise and excitement of many festival attendees.

The movie is set in the year 2045 in a time when people can leave their daily lives through OASIS a virtual world only limited by imagination. Wade Watts, the character played by actor and Austinite Tye Sheridan, and his friends find themselves on a journey to save OASIS and their world.

“I think it’s a great home for the movie to premiere at because the film and interactive and tech, I think Austin is a perfect place to have the world premiere,” Sheridan said on the red carpet ahead of Sunday’s premiere.

Ernie Cline showed up at the premiere in his signature DeLorean car and took photos in front of it and the DeLorean hummed in the background as the stars walked through a line of press.

Earlier Sunday, SXSW attendees could get a taste of the movie through a “Ready Player One” virtual reality experience from VIVE VR which was set up in downtown Austin.

For those who couldn’t make it in for the premiere, the Warner Brothers film opens in U.S. theaters on March 29.

In a 2011 interview, Cline told KXAN of his book-turned-movie, “it is kind of a cross between Willie Wonka and the Matrix, people have called it, cyberpunk kind of adventures.”

“I grew up reading a lot of Roald Dahl and stories like James and the Giant Peach and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and he always had these kind of underdog protagonists who are in a horrible situation and then something happens that takes them off on a fantastic adventure,” Cline continued in that 2011 interview.