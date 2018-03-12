What we know about the victims of Monday’s package bombings

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Friends and family members are posting to social media about the young man who was killed in one of Monday’s package explosions. KXAN is choosing not to release his name, as the Austin Police Department is still notifying family members of his death.

However, several friends and neighbors spoke with us, saying the 17-year-old had a big heart and was loved by many. They also say he was a talented bass player, about to graduate high school with a bright future.

“He was very passionate in it,” said De’Montrey McKenzie, a friend who says he attended East Austin College Prep with the victim. “He just loved to play music in the orchestra and in band. I would watch him practice, and he just gave everything his all.”

Friends say the victim played bass for the Austin Soundwaves, his charter school’s orchestra. William Dick, a conductor for the Austin Youth Orchestra, says the young man played for AYO, as well.

Dick told KXAN the teen was one of the kindest, most positive young men he’d ever worked with. Dick said the victim was working hard to secure his future, and had just been accepted into a prestigious summer music program at Interlochen Center for the Arts in Michigan, which he planned to attend before heading to college.

McKenzie added that the victim had been accepted to several universities.

“I hope the person, that they find out who the person is and justice is served, because they took his life away and he didn’t even deserve that,” McKenzie said. “He was going to go to college, he was going to graduate this year, and they just took his life like that.”

Neighbors of 75-year-old victim says she is a “very good person”

Yasmin Navarro has lived on Galindo Street in southeast Austin for around 15 years. She says the 75-year-old victim wounded in Monday’s second package explosion and her family are good people who didn’t deserve this.

“Both her and her mom are very good people,” Navarro said in Spanish. Navarro’s daughter translated her interview for KXAN into English.

“My mom really wants to cry because she knows she’s a very good person, and so, when she found out she doesn’t want to think about it because it’s hard. She doesn’t think that anybody would want to hurt her in particular because she and her family are very good people,” Navarro’s daughter added.

The mother and daughter arrived outside the crime scene after work Monday around 5:30 p.m. Because they were at work at the time of the explosion before noon, at last report, they have not been allowed back inside the tape to enter their home. They live near the victim’s house.

“We haven’t been at all and we came here thinking we could get our dogs,” they said. “We have clothes in there. We have everything in there.”

The real worry, however, is the condition of their beloved neighbor.

“[We want] the authorities to do something more about situations like this because even in a poor neighborhood — maybe ours isn’t that poor, but there’s random people passing by and we never know.”