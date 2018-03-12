PHOTOS: Police investigate three package bombs left at Austin homes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Three package bombs that have exploded at Austin homes in the past two weeks have led to a massive response from the Austin Police Department and other state and federal law enforcement agencies.

In total, the three explosions have killed two people and injured two others. Photos from the scenes of the bombing locations in east and southeast Austin Monday show the FBI, ATF and numerous Austin police officers and command staff at the scenes investigating.

Austin Police Interim Chief Brian Manley, left, with members of the FBI during the investigation of package bombs in Austin on March 12, 2018 (Courtesy/Chief Manley) Police and first responders on Galindo Street following a package explosion on March 12, 2018, the third in two weeks. (KXAN Photo) Crews respond to a package explosion in southeast Austin on Galindo Street, the second on March 12, 2018 (KXAN Photo/Kate Winkle) Emergency crews on scene at a fatal explosion in east Austin on Oldfort Hill Drive March 12, 2018 (AFD Photo) FBI agents knock on doors in the neighborhood of the OldFort Hill Drive explosion (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey) Man dies after device detonates on his front porch on Haverford Drive on March 2, 2018. (KXAN Photo)