PHOTOS: Police investigate three package bombs left at Austin homes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Three package bombs that have exploded at Austin homes in the past two weeks have led to a massive response from the Austin Police Department and other state and federal law enforcement agencies.

In total, the three explosions have killed two people and injured two others. Photos from the scenes of the bombing locations in east and southeast Austin Monday show the FBI, ATF and numerous Austin police officers and command staff at the scenes investigating.

