One dead, one hurt in package explosion in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are responding to reports of a package that exploded at a home in east Austin.

Austin-Travis County EMS says a boy in his teens died at the scene and a woman was taken to a hospital after the explosion around 6:44 a.m. in the 4800 block of Oldfort Hill Drive, which is between 51st Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The woman has serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police are on scene and investigating another suspicious package. They cleared media and others away from the area.

A man died at his home at the beginning of March after a “device” exploded, police say. Anthony Stephan House was critically injured in the explosion on his front porch around 6:55 a.m. March 5 on the 1100 block of Haverford Drive. Police said at the time they believed it was an isolated incident.

