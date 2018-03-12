Man wounded after officer-involved shooting in Southwest Austin

AUSTIN — Austin Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Southwest Austin that left a man with serious injuries.

The shooting occurred around 12:50 a.m. in the 6200 block of La Naranja Ln., not far from MoPac Expressway and Davis Lane.

Austin-Travis County EMS says it took a man in his 20s to South Austin Medical Center with “serious, potentially, but not expected to be life-threatening injuries.”

This is the fourth officer-involved shooting of 2018, all coming with the Austin Police force operating without a police contract and under the state’s civil service law.

The Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas, or CLEAT, has taken the City of Austin to court over its continued use of the Police Monitor.

