Man allegedly in country illegally charged after being found in hotel with AR-15 and bumpstock

INDIANAPOLIS (WCMH) — A man allegedly in the country illegally is facing federal charges after investigators say he had a rifle with a scope, bipod and bumpstock in a hotel near the Indianapolis Women’s March in January.

According to court documents, a security officer at Hyatt Regency in Indianapolis spotted firearms in the front and back seat of Ahmed Alaklouk’s vehicle that was parked on hotel property on January 20. The security officer then called police.

When police arrived, they found the AR-15-style rifle in the front of the car, between the passenger seat and the middle console.

Police then advised Alaklouk not to leave firearms in the open due to the number of vehicle break-ins in the area. Alaklouk then opened the car, took the rifle from the front seat and placed it in the back seat area. That’s when officers noticed the scope, bipod and bumpstock.

“It’s fully tricked out,” Alaklouk told officers, according to the complaint. He told police the gun belonged to his father.

After police left, the hotel security officer told Alaklouk to either store the gun in the hotel safe or out of sight in his vehicle. A few hours later, the security officer again spotted the guns in the car. Alaklouk was then removed from hotel property.

Following up with police, hotel security officers expressed concern that he had so many weapons in his car and had a room overlooking the Women’s March.

A week later, police responded to a report of a disturbance involving a firearm tire shop that Alaklouk owns in Indianapolis. A man accused Alaklouk of grabbing him by the neck, forcing him to the ground, and threatening him with a handgun. In response, the man’s daughter pulled a handgun out and fired a shot in the air.

Alaklouk then went for his rifle, and, according to records, told the man and his daughter, “If you leave, I’ll f—— kill you.”

Investigators later determined Alaklouk is in the country illegally, having overstayed a student visa. Since he was in the country illegally, possession of a firearm is a federal offense, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.